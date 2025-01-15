Terrorist Designations Of The Terrorgram Collective And Three Leaders

The Department of State is today designating The Terrorgram Collective and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Terrorgram is a transnational terrorist group that primarily operates on the social media and digital messaging platform Telegram and has been connected to terrorist attacks in multiple countries. The group promotes violent white supremacism, solicits attacks on perceived adversaries, and provides guidance and instructional materials on tactics, methods, and targets for attacks, including on critical infrastructure and government officials. The group also glorifies those who have conducted such attacks.

In September 2024, the Department of Justice charged two U.S. Terrorgram leaders with a 15-count indictment for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

The United States remains deeply concerned about the racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist threat worldwide and is committed to countering transnational components of violent white supremacism.

Today’s actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended. For more information about today’s action, please see the Department of State’s fact sheet: https://www.state.gov/office-of-the-spokesperson/releases/2025/01/terrorist-designations-of-the-terrorgram-collective-and-three-leaders

