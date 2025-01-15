Sweeping Sanctions On Russia’s Energy Sector

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

January 10, 2025

The United States is imposing sanctions today on more than 200 entities and individuals involved in Russia’s energy sector and identifying more than 180 vessels as blocked property. This wide-ranging, robust action will further constrain revenues from Russia’ energy resources and degrades Putin’s ability to fund his illegal war against Ukraine.

Of these targets, the Department of State is sanctioning nearly 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in the active production and export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. Others include those attempting to expand Russia’s oil production capacity; those providing support to the U.S.-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project; those involved in Russia’s metals and mining sector; and senior officials of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Department of the Treasury is concurrently sanctioning more than 150 entities and individuals, including major Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, Russian insurance companies, and shadow fleet vessels. Treasury is also identifying the energy sector of the Russian Federation, which restricts further Putin’s ability to generate revenue and fund Russia’s malign conduct. Treasury also issued a new determination prohibiting the provision of certain services to persons in the Russian Federation, thereby cutting off Russia’s access to U.S. services related to the extraction and production of crude oil and other petroleum products.

The United Kingdom joins us today in targeting the Russian energy sector as we continue to use all available tools together with G7 and other likeminded partners to curb Russia’s ability to fund its illegal war against Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with Ukrainians in defending their homeland from Russia’s aggression.

The Department of State actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, and the Department of the Treasury sanctions actions were taken pursuant to E.O. 14024, E.O. 13662, and E.O. 14071.

