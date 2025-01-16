UN Human Rights Chief Expresses Huge Relief At Gaza Ceasefire Announcement, Urges Prompt Implementation

GENEVA/BEIRUT (15 January 2025) – News of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza comes with the promise of “huge relief after so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Wednesday, as he called on both parties to implement their respective obligations promptly, concurrently and in good faith.

“I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds,” he said. “I urge parties to the conflict and all countries with influence to do everything in their power to ensure the success of next stages of the ceasefire, including the release of all hostages, and to end the war in its entirety.”

“My thoughts, right now, are with those who have suffered so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months, and I hope for everyone’s sake that no one will ever have to go through this again,” the High Commissioner added.

Türk stressed the utmost urgency of saving the lives of those desperately in need throughout Gaza – which has been laid to waste by relentless Israeli bombing and combat over the past months, particularly in the north.

“Food, water, medicine, shelter and protection are the top priorities. We have no time to lose,” he said.

Türk also emphasized the need to pursue accountability and justice for the grave violations and abuses which have been committed.

“Those responsible for the heinous acts of 7 October, the subsequent unlawful killings of civilians across Gaza, and for all other crimes under international law must be held to account,” he said.

“The right of victims to full reparations must be upheld. There is no true way forward without honest truth-telling and accountability on all sides.”

With much of Gaza now in ruins, human rights must be at the front and centre of the reconstruction in the Strip, when it becomes possible, and the rebuilding of people’s lives, the High Commissioner said, stressing the international community’s crucial role in concrete efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

“Israel's illegal continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must end, as the International Court of Justice has made clear, and the internationally agreed two-State solution must become a reality,” Türk said.

© Scoop Media

