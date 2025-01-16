A Decade Of Conflict: ‘Almost 40 Million Yemenis Have Waited Far Too Long’

15 January 2025

Special Envoy Hans Grundberg highlighted the alarming trend of escalation provoked by Yemen’s Houthi forces who began attacking international shipping in the Red Sea last year in support of Hamas operations in Gaza, provoking retaliatory strikes by multiple states, including the United States, United Kingdom and Israel.

These strikes, combined with attacks on Yemen’s Red Sea ports and Sana’a International Airport, have severely damaged civilian infrastructure and disrupted humanitarian operations in recent months.

Such actions have far-reaching repercussions, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya underscored, noting that essential infrastructure that is crucial to humanitarian relief efforts “must be spared” as impairing their operations “causes direct and immense civilian hardship and suffering.”

Dire humanitarian consequences

The humanitarian impact of the conflict has left almost half of Yemen’s population – over 17 million people – unable to meet their basic food needs.

This is due in part to a severe decline in port operations. Yemenis rely on imports for over two-thirds of their food – mainly through Hudaydah on the Red Sea – and 90 per cent of their medical supplies.

Due to the uptick in fighting since the Houthis (formally known as Ansar Allah) became embroiled in the Gaza conflict, shipments via ports have dropped to 30 per cent of full capacity.

Meanwhile, Cholera outbreaks and malnutrition disproportionately affect women, children and marginalised groups.

Pathway to peace

Both senior officials emphasised the need for urgent and unified action. “Regional stability requires, in part, achieving peace in Yemen,” said Mr. Grundberg.

He stressed the importance of a nationwide ceasefire and tangible commitments from all parties to address Yemen’s economic challenges, including unifying the central bank and resuming oil exports.

His office has launched a series of political dialogues, prioritising the meaningful participation of women and youth, to build an inclusive vision for Yemen’s future.

“These efforts are critical in laying the foundation for a broader political process,” he stated.

He also called for the immediate release of those arbitrarily detained, underscoring the profound suffering of individuals and families involved.

Calls for immediate action

Ms. Msuya urged the Security Council to ensure respect for international humanitarian law, protect critical infrastructure and fully fund humanitarian operations.

She expressed cautious optimism, reporting “modest but sustained progress” in facilitating humanitarian access, including the first crossing of frontlines in the contested southern city of Ta’iz since 2016.

“The unity of this Council and its consistent messaging to the parties on the importance of a negotiated settlement will be pivotal in the months ahead,” Mr. Grundberg said.

A lasting political resolution remains the most viable way to end the suffering in Yemen, the senior UN officials stressed.

