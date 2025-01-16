Hitting Russia’s Military Industrial Base And Enablers Of Sanctions Evasion

Building on our January 10 sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, today the United States is designating over 250 enablers of Putin’s war against Ukraine. These sanctions will further constrain Russia’s ability to wage war and thwart sanctions evasion.

Of these targets, the Department of State is sanctioning more than 150 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s defense industry and supporting its military industrial base. These designations encompass dozens of companies outside Russia that facilitate Russia’s evasion of our sanctions, particularly in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which remains the largest supplier of critical defense-related goods to Russia. Additional designations target subsidiaries of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The Department of the Treasury is re-designating under Executive Order 13662 nearly 100 major entities across Russia’s financial, defense, and energy sectors. Treasury is also designating participants in a sanctions evasion scheme established between Russia and the PRC to facilitate cross-border payments for sensitive dual-use goods, as well as a Kyrgyz Republic-based financial institution that worked with Russian officials and a U.S.-designated bank to circumvent our sanctions.

We continue to bring available tools to bear on disrupting Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, together with G7 and other likeminded partners. We stand in solidarity with Ukrainians in defending their homeland against Russia’s illegal war of choice.

The Department of State actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, and the Department of the Treasury sanctions actions were taken pursuant to both E.O. 13662 and E.O. 14024, as amended.

