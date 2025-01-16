UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk Statement At The End Of His Mission To Syria

Damascus, Syria – 15 January 2025

Masa al-khair, thank you for coming.

This is a historical first. Never before has there been a visit by a United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner to Syria. I have been impressed by the bravery, fortitude, and resilience of the Syrian people I have met, given the atrocities and trauma they have experienced over the years. It has been indeed a very emotional experience to listen to their plight.

My Office – the UN’s Human Rights Office – has worked over the past 14 years, monitoring, documenting and publishing numerous reports to bring to the world’s attention the extremely serious human rights situation in Syria, and to call for accountability, despite being denied access to the country.

During my visit, I heard from a number of victims. One, a former soldier suspected of being a defector, who was jailed at the notorious Sednaya prison, where we have been documenting violations for years. He told me of the cruel treatment he endured. I cannot even bear to share his stories of beatings and torture. He, like the thousands of others held and disappeared there and in so many other facilities for decades past, was crammed into a freezing cell with dozens of others, sharing only a few blankets. Early in the morning, as they heard the guards at their door, trembling in fear, they retreated to the rear of the cell, fearing they would be hauled out again to be tortured, or even executed. Thousands died in prisons throughout the country.

I also visited the residential neighbourhood of Jobar, in Damascus, which now resembles what can only be described as an apocalyptic wasteland. Not a single building in the area was spared bombardment in wave after wave of attacks. It is inconceivable that such mass killings and destruction took place. Equally, that banned chemical weapons were used against civilians elsewhere in the country, and not just once, says a lot about the extreme brutality of the tactics used by the former regime. Such acts constitute some of the most serious crimes under international humanitarian law.

I have heard from the victims, and from civil society groups representing them, about their immediate needs, and also about their long-term aspirations. Despite the misery inflicted upon them, they speak of their relief, and also of their hopes the future. And in Damascus, I witnessed how people were busy going about their daily lives. People shopping at the markets. Drinking coffee. Visiting places of worship. Children playing outside.

But there is so much to be done. And this is such an important moment, with tremendous challenges and risks ahead. The people of Syria need every ounce of help they can get to rebuild a country that works for all Syrians. I came here to offer my reassurances that my Office - the UN Human Rights Office - will continue to support inclusive, nationally owned and driven processes.

There are still very real threats to Syria’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty which must be fully respected and rigorously upheld. The ongoing conflicts and hostilities must end.

During the visit, I met the leader of the caretaker authorities, Ahmad Al-Sharaa. He acknowledged and assured me of the importance of respect for human rights for all Syrians, and all different components of Syrian society, as well as the pursuit of healing, trust building and social cohesion, and the reform of institutions.

We discussed the opportunities and challenges awaiting this new Syria. Human rights must be at the front and centre, where everyone can live free and equal in dignity and rights.

But the challenges are immense.

The first task must be saving lives. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, and much of the country lies in ruins. Ninety per cent of the population is mired in poverty, the health system is on its knees and many schools are closed. Millions are still displaced both inside and outside the country. The rights to food, health, education and housing are fundamental human rights, and there must be prompt, collective and concerted efforts to guarantee them. As the international community considers the issue of sanctions, it will be critical to bear in mind the impact sanctions have on the lives of the Syrian people. I therefore call for an urgent reconsideration of sectoral sanctions with a view to lifting them.

To move forward, it is critical to address the past wrongs that have been committed by all actors in Syria over the past five decades. Those responsible for serious human rights violations and crimes must be held to account. Concerns of the most serious war crimes and even crimes against humanity have been documented over the years of conflict. The enforced disappearances, the torture, the use of chemical weapons, among other atrocity crimes, must be fully investigated. And then justice must be served, fairly and impartially. I have heard repeatedly from Syrians themselves that this is what they want.

The extent of the atrocity crimes truly beggars belief. We will work in a complementary way on these and other violations with the other human rights mechanisms: the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), and the newly established Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic (IIMP). This institution, that has just started, will work with families, victims’ groups and the authorities to clarify the fate and whereabouts of the enormous number of missing persons, all across Syria, and provide support to the relatives.

Transitional justice is crucial as Syria moves forward. It aims to provide recognition to victims, it enhances the trust of individuals in State institutions, it reinforces respect for human rights and promote the rule of law.. Revenge and vengeance are never the answer. Instead there needs to be a fully nationally-owned, healing, truth telling and reconciliation process.

My Office is ready to support transitional justice initiatives and all other rule of law reforms moving forward. We know that such processes have repeatedly demonstrated they can help address grievances and divisions with a strong focus on the plight of victims.

Women and girls face significant disparities in the country. If one looks at the data, it is clear that gender inequalities limit access to healthcare, education, and safe housing. Rebuilding a Syria that works for all its people, equal in dignity and without discrimination, will be key to its success and stability.

My Office envisages to continue its work on patterns affecting housing, land and property rights, particularly on how practices of demographic engineering have been infringing access for Syrians, particularly returnees and internally displaced people, to such basic rights.

We have had a dedicated Syria team since 2013, operating from outside the country due to the previous regime’s refusal to allow us to work in Syria. Just three weeks ago, my colleagues were able to enter the country for the first time and now we look forward to supporting human rights inside Syria.

This is really a seminal moment for Syria after decades of repression. My most fervent hope is for all Syrians to be able to thrive together, regardless of gender, religion or ethnicity and to build a common future.

