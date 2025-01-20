Asia Pacific Health Ministries Urged To Include Consumer Voices In FCTC COP11 Preparations

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has announced that it has written to Health Ministries across the Asia Pacific region, pressing for the inclusion of consumer voices as countries finalise their positions for the upcoming 11th Conference of the Parties (COP11) of the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

In a series of letters, CAPHRA emphasised the critical importance of considering consumer perspectives in shaping policies that directly impact public health and individual rights. The organisation highlighted the legitimate process within the FCTC that allows for stakeholder participation, including consumers of safer nicotine products.

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, stated, "As the most affected stakeholders, adult consumers of safer nicotine products have invaluable insights to offer. Their real-life experiences and data are crucial for making informed decisions that truly represent all citizens."

CAPHRA's call for inclusion aligns with FCTC Articles 4.3 and 4.7, which emphasise the importance of civil society participation. The organisation expressed disappointment that some delegates have cited FCTC Article 5.3 as a reason to exclude consumer input, arguing that this interpretation is misguided and counterproductive.

"To responsibly represent all citizens, the FCTC process needs to be inclusive of all interested parties. Decisions about consumers should not be made in a vacuum but with the benefit of real-life, relevant country experience and data," Loucas added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

CAPHRA also took the opportunity to clarify its independent status, stating that it has no affiliation with any industry or commercial interests, whether tobacco or e-cigarette related, since its inception in 2018. The organisation emphasised its nature as a grassroots consumer advocacy group, particularly representing voices from low- and middle-income countries in the Asia Pacific region.

As the November 2025 FCTC COP11 approaches, CAPHRA urges Health Ministries across the Asia Pacific to engage with consumer advocates and ensure that tobacco harm reduction policies are evidence-based and consumer-informed.

© Scoop Media

