Student & Youth Competitions: Shortlists Announced

The Sony World Photography Awards announces the shortlisted photographers of its 2025 Student and Youth competitions.

Ten photography students from leading universities across the world are recognised in this year’s shortlist, as well as 11 photographers aged 19 and under

The Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year to be announced at gala ceremony on 16 April

The Sony World Photography Awards announces today the shortlists in the 2025 Student and Youth competitions, honouring outstanding photographers at the earliest stages of their practices. The Student shortlist celebrates evocative series exploring the theme of new beginnings, while the Youth shortlist spotlights the best images by photographers aged 19 and under. Demonstrating the skill and ingenuity of young artists engaging with photography across the world, the shortlists offer a glimpse of the talent of tomorrow.

Student Shortlist:

For the 2025 competition, photography students were invited to respond to the brief In the Beginning through a series of five to 10 images. The shortlisted projects reflect a wide range of beginnings, from personal histories of the photographers’ lives to surveys of societal change. Each shortlisted photographer brings a distinct style and perspective to their work, creating a compelling narrative through their images.

Journeys and passages are prominent themes across several shortlisted works, while others look closely at people’s stories through the spaces they inhabit and their possessions. Across the shortlist, photographers also consider themes pertinent to the social context in which they work. This year's shortlist is made up of photographers from around the world, including from China Mainland, Denmark, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru, Poland, and the USA.

The winner of Student Photographer of the Year will be selected from the 10 students and announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 ceremony in London on 16 April. The overall winning university will receive Sony digital imaging equipment worth €30,000.

This year’s Student Competition shortlist was judged by author, journalist and critic Charlotte Jansen.



Youth Shortlist:

The Youth competition shortlist comprises single images by 11 photographers aged 19 and under. This year the entrants were invited to share their best images through an Open Call.

Across the shortlist, photographers depict breathtaking scenes of the natural world, from mountainous landscapes to underwater life. Elsewhere, photographers capture vivid moments, both close to home and further afield. The shortlisted photographers come from countries and territories across the globe, including Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

This year’s Youth Photographer of the Year, selected from the shortlist by Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy at Getty Images, will receive a range of Sony digital imaging equipment to nurture their vision.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 will be announced on 16 April 2025. For more information about upcoming announcements and winners please visit worldphoto.org. [https://www.worldphoto.org/]

