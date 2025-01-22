IWPG Hosts The 2025 International Branch Annual General Meeting

600 participants of the event, including IWPG Advisories, Publicity Ambassadors, Peace Committees, and staff, are taking a commemorative photo at the 2025 International Branch Annual General Meeting held at Daegu Joongang Conventional Hall on the 21st. (provided by IWPG)

The International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG, Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon), hosted the 2025 International Branch Annual General Meeting at Daegu Joongang Convention Center on January 21, 2025. The event congratulated the achievements of 2024 and presented IWPG’s vision and roadmap for 2025. 110 IWPG branches from Korea and abroad participated.

Approximately 600 IWPG members, staff, Advisories, Publicity Ambassadors, and Peace Committees participated in the event both offline and online. Awards were also given to the best Korea/overseas branches in each sector: new member recruitment (Cheonan, Mongolia); Peace Committee establishment (Jeongeup, Mongolia); PLTE (Peace Lecturer Training Education) (Colombia); media coverage (Yeosu, Indonesia); MOU/A signing (East Busan, Mongolia); Peace Monument establishment (Philippines); CMS membership (Geojae); and growth in staff (Gimhae, Uganda). There were also an introduction of new Branch managers in 2024 and a case presentation from some of the most active Branches.

Global Region 9 was awarded as the Most Excellent Global Region overall. Global Region 9 shared the case of Ulaanbaatar Branch in Mongolia, which has demonstrated the most outstanding growth recently. Ms. Misook Lim, the Director of Global Region 9, said, “I am happy that our past efforts have led to such meaningful results. We will continue to work harder to develop even further so that we can actively engage not only in Mongolia but all around the world.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Daegu Metropolitan City Mayor Hong Joon-pyo sent a congratulatory message, saying, “Since its establishment in 2013, the achievements of IWPG have become a milestone not only for the advancement of women’s rights but also for global peace and stability. I hope that through women’s solidarity, all of humanity will move toward a peaceful world and that the influence of IWPG will continue to spread globally.”

Hyunsook Yoon, Chairwoman of IWPG, is speaking at the 2025 International Branch Annual General Meeting held at Daegu Joongang Conventional Hall on the 21st. (provided by IWPG)

IWPG Chairwoman Ms. Hyunsook Yoon said, “Last year, IWPG executed various projects with the Ministries of Gender of multiple countries and various NGOs and successfully launched peace education in Côte d'Ivoire. In Fiji and Mexico, IWPG Women’s Peace Education gained explosive popularity in the region through online platforms, and hundreds of people signed up for the education.” She also added, “We are a group of responsible women who work to achieve peace that the world needs. This is not just a rhetoric but something that we should actually practice. Let’s keep our hearts strong and shed the light of peace all around the world despite any obstacle, to achieve our goal, sustainable peace.”

IWPG Introduction

IWPG is an international women’s NGO registered in UN ECOSOC and UN DGC. It has 114 branches in 123 countries, and 808 partner organisations in 66 countries. Under the vision “achieving sustainable world peace,” IWPG is actively working to build peace networks, spread peace culture, conduct women’s peace education, and support the legislation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

© Scoop Media

