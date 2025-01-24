Support For Haiti Needed Now ‘More Than Ever’, Security Council Hears

22 January 2025

Maria Isabel Salvador updated ambassadors on the situation in the Caribbean country, where a political transition process to restore democratic institutions continues against a backdrop of ongoing gang violence, mainly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“At this crucial time, Haiti needs your continued support more than ever,” she said, speaking from the city.

“In order to organize a constitutional revision process and credible, participative and inclusive elections in this crisis context, Haitian actors must overcome their differences and work together,” she added.

Transition framework ‘fragile’

Ms. Salvador reported on recent developments, including the appointment of a new Prime Minister in November which has led to improved collaboration between the Transitional Presidential Council and the current Government.

The final two members of the Provisional Electoral Council have been appointed, which she welcomed, noting that “four of the nine members are now women, which is an important step towards greater gender inclusion in the electoral process.”

The National Conference on constitutional reform also continues its work, and the constitutional referendum and general elections remain targeted for this year.

However, she said “the transition framework remains fragile”, characterized by increasing fragmentation within the Transitional Presidential Council, combined with persistent external criticism of the body.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Furthermore, three Council members face serious corruption allegations which has heightened tensions. Some political actors have written to regional bloc CARICOM to facilitate a national dialogue.

Deadly gang attacks

Meanwhile, armed gangs continue terrorizing the Haitian population and the insecurity has impacted humanitarian operations.

On 11 November, gangs attacked commercial aircraft near the Port-au-Prince airport, forcing its closure and the suspension of all flights. They have also carried out attacks across the capital, including the killing last month of 207 people in Wharf Jérémie, located in the Cité Soleil neighbourhood.

Ms. Salvador said the Haitian National Police (HNP), supported by the Security Council-backed Multinational Security Support mission (MSS) and, in some cases, the Armed Forces of Haiti, has made efforts to respond to the surge in violence.

The MSS is led by Kenya, and she welcomed the deployment of an additional 217 police officers from the country on 18 January. Furthermore, 150 Guatemalans and an advance team of eight

Salvadorean troops have also arrived in Haiti.

UN operations affected

“The worsening security crisis has significantly impacted United Nations operations,” she said.

“In response to the suspension of flights to Port-au-Prince and widespread violence, the UN decided to temporarily reduce its footprint in the capital, while continuing to provide lifesaving assistance.”

She stressed that the UN remains committed to scaling up its presence as soon as security conditions allow.

She said the humanitarian crisis in Haiti has reached alarming levels. Over six million people, nearly half the population, requires assistance, with nearly four million targeted for aid.

The number of internally displaced persons has tripled to over one million, and more than half are children. Some 48 per cent of people are facing food insecurity, with nearly two million in emergency conditions and 6,000 in catastrophic conditions.

She urged donors to support the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti, which calls for $908 million to address the suffering and support recovery.

Weapons influx continues

Ghada Waly, head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), also briefed the Council.

She told ambassadors that the ongoing violence and instability in Haiti is compounded by illicit arms flows, drug trafficking and other illicit markets, and underpinned by corruption and money laundering.

“Despite the reinforcement of the arms embargo, weapons and ammunition trafficking continue to flow into Haiti and into the hands of gangs,” she said.

While the drug trade is key among illicit markets, others are also “booming”, such as wildlife crime.

She said there is growing evidence that several Haitian nationals are part of a wider criminal network connected to lucrative eel trafficking, operating in the country and beyond.

“Some reports indicate that powerful political and economic figures in Haiti use the eel industry to launder drug profits,” she added.

Ms. Waly underscored the importance of enhancing Haiti’s capacities against trafficking, improving regional cooperation and information sharing, and strengthening the country’s institutions.

She also reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to work with the Haitian authorities and partners to tackle the underlying structures of organized crime and corruption.

© Scoop Media

