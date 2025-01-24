Myanmar Crisis: Civilians Killed In Airstrikes As Rohingya Risk Dangerous Journeys

By Vibhu Mishra

22 January 2025

Between 15 and 17 January, airstrikes and clashes in the southeast reportedly resulted in nine deaths and left 31 others injured.

In Rakhine state, three airstrikes in Mrauk-U Township on 18 January reportedly killed 28 people and injured a further 25, while in the northwest, airstrikes last week reportedly claimed the lives of 19 civilians and injured approximately 41 others.

OCHA expressed grave concern for the safety of civilians, highlighting the heightened risks faced by conflict-affected communities amid the violence and limited access to essential services.

It reiterated its call for all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

The situation in the southeast Asian nation has been in freefall since Myanmar’s military – known as the Tatmadaw – overthrew the democratically elected government and arrested key political and government leaders in February 2021.

At least 6,000 civilians have been killed since the military takeover, and countless more injured, including many who lost limbs to landmines and unexploded ordinance (UXO).

Deadly journeys for safety

The crisis has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, including the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority, with hundreds risking dangerous journeys at sea to flee persecution and violence.

According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, between 3 and 5 January, some 460 Rohingya arrived in Malaysia and Indonesia after weeks at sea. Ten people reportedly lost their lives during the journeys. Just three weeks earlier, another 115 refugees had arrived in Sri Lanka, having lost six people at sea.

“Saving lives must be the first priority,” said Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, applauding countries receiving and supporting the vulnerable refugees.

Worrying trend

UNHCR also warned that as the situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate, more people are expected to flee in the coming months.

In 2024, over 7,800 Rohingya attempted to escape Myanmar by boat – an 80 per cent increase from the previous year. Among those making the journey, children accounted for 44 per cent of passengers, up from 37 per cent in 2023.

UNHCR urged States to focus on protection at sea, meeting humanitarian needs and addressing false narratives and hate speech against refugees and asylum-seekers arriving on their shores.

“We call on all States to continue search and rescue efforts and make sure that survivors receive the assistance and protection they need,” Ms. Jun added.

Severe underfunding

Myanmar’s spiralling crisis is being further exacerbated by severe underfunding of humanitarian operations, leaving millions without critical support.

Humanitarians estimate that nearly 20 million people – more than a third of the total population – will require assistance this year. Among them, 6.3 million children and 7.1 million women.

Despite the urgent need, the humanitarian response remains drastically underfunded.

In 2024, only 34 per cent of the $1 billion required was received, leaving an estimated 1.4 million people without prioritized support. For 2025, humanitarians have appealed for $1.1 billion to provide life-saving aid to 5.5 million of the most vulnerable people.

“The people of Myanmar cannot afford a repeat of this underfunding in 2025 – they need decisive action from the international community, including more resources, and they need it now,” said Marcoluigi Corsi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Myanmar.

