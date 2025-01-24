In Syria, Top UN Envoy Highlights International Backing For Political Transition

22 January 2025

Special Envoy Geir Pedersen is on his second visit to Syria since 8 December and told reporters in Damascus he had engaged with a broad spectrum of Syrians, including the caretaker authorities.

He conveyed optimism about the international community’s commitment to aiding transition.

Transition ‘cannot fail’

“There is a strong international consensus that there needs to be support for the new Syria,” he stated.

“We need to see the political transition succeed. It is a shared opinion that it cannot fail.”

The Special Envoy underscored the necessity of an inclusive transition leading to a new constitution and free and fair elections.

This process, he stressed, must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned to restore Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity while meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.

“These are the core principles of Security Council resolution 2254,” Mr. Pedersen noted.

“This time, it’s for the Syrian people themselves to take the lead.”

During his visit, the Special Envoy identified several core challenges, including unifying armed factions into a national army and addressing the specific challenges of the northeast, where fighting is continuing between rival groups close to the Turkish and Iraqi borders.

He also highlighted the importance of transitional justice, economic recovery, reconstruction, civilian protection and addressing the Israeli presence in Syria where troops have consolidated their positions in the occupied Golan.

Clear commitments

Mr. Pedersen expressed appreciation for the detailed discussions he had with key Syrian figures, including de facto leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa and caretaker foreign minister Shaibani.

“I welcome the many clear commitments and messages that have been conveyed to the Syrian people and to us in the meetings we have had with Mr. Sharaa,” he said.

“We need to see both the Syrian people and the international community come together and deliver on this.”

The Special Envoy acknowledged the significant challenges faced by the caretaker authorities, given the context of 14 years of war and conflict and 54 years of dynastic rule.

“Any country and caretaker authority that would take power in such a situation will obviously face huge challenges,” he remarked, stressing also the importance of avoiding revenge attacks and ensuring that all Syrians are protected and have a stake in the future.

Mr. Pedersen underlined the need for a credible transition.

“We need to move along a path from the current realities established in emergency conditions into a credible, inclusive, transparent and effective political transition process,” he said.

National army

He also underscored the importance of forming a unified Syrian national army to ensure stability.

Addressing the situation in the restive northeast, Mr. Pedersen called for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution.

“We need to see a solution to that,” he urged. “It is my appeal to all parties that they now grasp the opportunity to move forward.”

The Special Envoy also discussed the importance of the formal national dialogue process, emphasising it must be inclusive and prepared carefully.

“It is critical to get the settings of this process right,” he said. “This is obviously a Syrian-led process.”

Turn the page

Transitional justice was another key issue he raised, highlighting the calls for justice, accountability and reparation across Syrian society.

“These are necessary and fundamental if we are to safeguard a sustainable peace and social cohesion here in Syria,” he asserted.

In conclusion, Mr. Pedersen called for a new approach from the international community, stressing the need for solidarity and support.

“We now need to see a different international mentality and a new approach from the international community,” he said, addressing also the issue of sanctions and urging sanctioning States to reconsider their positions to help the emergence of a new Syria.

Ready to support

He reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting Syria's political transition.

“This will continue to be a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned process where the international community and the UN are ready to support,” he affirmed.

“We know what Syria can achieve and what they can do. The last six weeks have been a testament to the Syrian people's goodwill and desire to unify and rebuild their country.”

