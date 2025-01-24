Release Of Ship’s Crew, ‘A Step In The Right Direction’: UN Yemen Envoy

22 January 2025

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, seized the MV Galaxy Leader in November 2023 as part of attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea they instigated in support of the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

The 25 sailors on board the car carrier, who come from several countries, were taken hostage.

‘Heartwarming news’

"The release of the Galaxy Leader crew is heartwarming news that puts an end to the arbitrary detention and separation that they and their families endured for more than a year,” Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

He described the move as “a step in the right direction” and urged the Houthis “to continue these positive steps on all fronts, including ending all maritime attacks.”

He said these measures are critical in improving the space for mediation in Yemen, where the Houthis and Government forces, backed by a Saudi coalition, have been locked in an expansive civil conflict for more than a decade.

Advocacy by Oman

Mr. Grundberg expressed gratitude to Oman for its determined and tireless efforts to advocate for the crew’s release.

He also thanked the country for its steadfast support in advocating for the release of staff from the UN, international organizations, and diplomatic missions.

The Houthis have been holding more than 60 of these personnel, all Yemeni nationals, for more than a year.

Diplomacy and dialogue

In a separate statement, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called the release of the ship’s crew “a moment of profound relief for all of us”, referring not only to them and their families but the wider maritime community.

“Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions,” he said.

The development “is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to, and upholding of the freedom of navigation,” he added.

He stressed that “IMO will continue to rigorously uphold its commitment to the safety of seafarers worldwide, who continue to face risks in their essential work."

Shipping, airstrikes and ceasefire

The MV Galaxy is affiliated with an Israeli businessman and was chartered by Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen, according to media reports. It is registered in The Bahamas.

The Houthis began attacking merchant ships following the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, in addition to launching missiles and drones at Israel.

In response, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out retaliatory strikes against the rebels. Israel has also attacked Houthi sites in Yemen.

Last week, Israel and Hamas announced a temporary ceasefire in Gaza which came into effect on Sunday.

