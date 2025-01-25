Five Legends Named As Inaugural Members Of Santos Tour Down Under Hall Of Fame

Five outstanding and invaluable contributors to the Santos Tour Down Under have been named as the inaugural inductees of the event’s Hall of Fame during Legends Night Dinner presented by Telstra.

Inaugural Race Director Mike Turtur, champion cyclists Simon Gerrans and André Greipel, the ‘voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett and the late broadcasting titan Paul Sherwen form this esteemed group.

Each has left an indelible mark on South Australia’s prized event, which is celebrating its 25th edition in 2025.

A name synonymous with the Santos Tour Down Under – Mike Turtur – was announced as one of the first to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

A track cycling Olympic gold medallist, Mr Turtur was the inaugural Race Director of the Santos Tour Down Under for 22 years from 1999 to 2020.

Mr Turtur made a significant contribution to the original format of the race and its growth to WorldTour status. Alongside several other contributors, he helped devise one of its keys to success – having a single city base at the Hilton for all teams.

Australian road cycling champion Simon Gerrans competed in 14 editions of the Santos Tour Down Under between 2001 and 2018.

During this time, he captured four overall titles (2006, 2012, 2014 and 2016) – a record unmatched by any of his peers. He also won five individual stages, plus the sprint classification in 2014.

Mr Gerrans is joined by a fellow record-breaker - sprint sensation André Greipel.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The German boasts an unbeaten 18 stage wins in the Santos Tour Down Under across nine appearances between 2008-2020. He also won two overall titles (2008 and 2010) along with the sprint classification a further two times.

Known as the ‘voice of cycling’ to millions of viewers around the world, commentary veteran Phil Liggett has been the revered ‘man behind the microphone’ of every Santos Tour Down Under since its first race in 1999.

Mr Liggett gave credence to the Santos Tour Down Under globally with his cycling knowledge and genuine love of South Australia and the race.

His early contribution helped elevate the event to UCI ProTour status in 2008 and lifted its credibility in cycling circles worldwide.

Also recognised, Mr Liggett’s long-time friend and commentary partner, the late Paul Sherwen.

Mr Sherwen helped bring global recognition to the Santos Tour Down Under by embracing South Australia and the event. He was known for his bakery stops for each and every pie and his love of RM Williams boots.

Mr Sherwen was involved with the Santos Tour Down Under’s broadcast from its formative years until 2017, before passing away in 2018.

Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said the 25th anniversary of the Santos Tour Down Under was the right time to launch the Hall of Fame.

“This is a great initiative and we are thrilled to welcome our five inductees during such a special celebration at Legends Night Dinner,” Minister Bettison said.

“This is a fitting way to show our respect for those who have given the Santos Tour Down Under so much, and helped elevate it to the high status it enjoys today.”

Chair of the Hall of Fame Committee and Executive Director Events South Australia Hitaf Rasheed said the committee was proud to welcome its first class of inductees.

“Each of the five legends recognised tonight have made invaluable contributions to the growth and ongoing success of this event,” Ms Rasheed said.

“I congratulate those who are among the first to be recognised with this honour and the committee is looking forward to acknowledging more legends in the future.”

© Scoop Media

