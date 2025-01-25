World News In Brief: More UN Staffers Detained In Yemen, Education Hit By Climate Crisis, Nigeria Aid Plan

24 January

The de facto rulers of much of the country, including the capital Sana’a, released the crew of a merchant ship who had been held for more than a year, earlier this week.

The move raised hopes that more than 60 staff from the UN, international organizations and diplomatic missions already being held by the Houthis over the past year, might be released.

Friday’s safety measure announced by Julien Harneis, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, comes as the organization faces mounting security challenges in its operations in the region.

The Houthis and the internationally-recognized Government have been fighting for control of the country in what has become a wider regional proxy war, for over a decade.

Security measure

“Yesterday, the de facto authorities in Sana’a detained additional UN personnel working in areas under their control,” Mr. Harneis said.

“To ensure the security and safety of all its staff, the United Nations has suspended all official movements into and within areas under the de facto authorities' control…this measure will remain in place until further notice.”

Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq elaborated on the response later on Friday, highlighting the UN's ongoing efforts: “Our officials in Yemen are actively engaging with senior representatives of the de facto authorities, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all UN personnel and partners.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The detentions mark a troubling escalation for humanitarian operations in Yemen, where access and security remain critical concerns.

The UN continues to emphasise the importance of upholding the safety and neutrality of its personnel to ensure lifesaving aid reaches those in need.

Nearly 250 million children’s schooling disrupted by climate crises in 2024

At least 242 million students in 85 countries had their schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has warned.

Heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods and droughts are among of the dangers that have made the global learning crisis worse, new UNICEF analysis has shown.

Coinciding with the International Day of Education, the UN agency released data showing that at least one in seven students had their schooling disrupted because of climate hazards in 2024.

Multiple closures

Of the 85 countries affected, 23 experienced multiple rounds of school closures and 74 per cent of all those affected students live in low and lower-middle-income countries.

South Asia was the most affected region in 2024 with 128 million students impacted by climate-related school disruptions. East Asia and the Pacific region followed, impacting 50 million students.

In 2024, heatwaves were the most significant climate hazard to affect schooling, concerning around 171 million students.

Nigeria humanitarian response plan aims to help 3.6 million people: OCHA

To Nigeria, where UN aid teams have launched a humanitarian appeal which again focuses on the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe – the Bay states -where conflict, climate shocks and economic instability continue to blight communities’ wellbeing.

OCHA, the UN aid coordination office, said that the target this year is to reach 3.6 million people in the northeast with health services, food, water, sanitation and hygiene.

Nutrition for children is also part of the $910 million appeal, along with support for protection, education and other basic services.

Funding challenge

To absorb declining global funding, OCHA insisted that the Nigeria plan aims to make scarce resources go further, by supporting those delivering assistance locally more directly - and by shifting to cash and voucher assistance where possible.

A key part of the aid appeal includes prevention work to lessen the impact of floods and disease outbreaks.

© Scoop Media

