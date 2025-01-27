IWPG Global 6, Completion Ceremony Of Peace Lecturer Training For Women Leaders

- Women leaders from New Zealand, the UK, Malawi, and South Africa come together to pledge to practice peace

IWPG Global 6 host PLTE Graduation Ceremony. / Supplied

Group Photo / Supplied

International Women’s Peace Group(IWPG) Global 6(Director, So Yoeong Park) hosts ‘PLTE(Peace Lecturer Training Education) Graduation Ceremony’ for oversea branch on 25th. This graduation ceremony was attended by 70 people, and was an opportunity for women leaders from New Zealand, the UK, Malawi, and South Africa to come together and pledge to practice peace and share their ideas.

PLTE is IWPG's core educational program that aims to spread the values of peace and deter war based on women's motherhood in the midst of war and conflict.

So Yeong Park Global region 6 director said “The women’s peace education you have studied goes beyond simply imparting knowledge, and it becomes the basis for realizing the value of peace and building the peace the world needs. I hope that you will become the center of peace and the focal point for advancing peace.”

Caron Kgomo(Deputy Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Africa) conveyed her congratulations by saying “I commend the graduates of the women’s peace education program for their dedication and achievements, which embody hope for a more peaceful future. By sharing what you’ve learned and inspiring others to join, you can help build a global community dedicated to spreading peace. Your efforts will create lasting change and plant the seeds of a brighter tomorrow.”

Lindiwe Matanya, executive director for Women for Fair Development (WOFAD) in Blantyre Malawi, who graduates said “The most important lesson from the women’s peace education of IWPG is that peace begins with oneself. When inner peace is present, one can manage conflicts wisely and foster harmony within families and communities. However, without inner peace, discord can arise. Ultimately, creating a peaceful world starts with self-reflection and cultivating peace within.”

With the passion of women, peace education has achieved great results, producing 1,200 graduates in 42 countries including Korea. MOUs were signed with the Ministry of Women of Uganda and Cote d'Ivoire to successfully conduct women’s peace education at the national level. In Mexico and other countries, large-scale education was conducted as the number of applicants for peace education increased explosively through online platforms.

Meanwhile, IWPG is a global women’s NGO registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council(ECOSOC) and the Department of Global Communication(DGC). It is headquartered in Korea and has 114 branches and 808 cooperative organizations around the world. With the vision of ‘realizing sustainable world peace,’ it is actively working to expand solidarity needed in the world, spread a culture of peace, provide women’s peace education, and enact laws and systems.

