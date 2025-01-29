World News In Brief - 28 January

Children Killed In Darfur Hospital Attack, Date Set For US Climate Pact Withdrawal, WHO Leads Call To Fight Neglected Diseases

The children were among the patients being treated in the hospital's emergency ward for injuries from previous bombings in the area, said the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

"This heinous attack is a blatant violation of children's rights. Children are being killed and injured in the very places where they should be safest from harm," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

"Such attacks exacerbate the dire situation for children and families who are trapped in areas affected by conflict, insecurity, and lack of protection."

70 per cent of hospitals out of action

In Sudan, over 70 per cent of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are currently non-operational due to damage, destruction, lack of supplies, or being used as shelters.

The delivery of medical supplies, vaccines, and routine immunisation has been hindered by ongoing security concerns and lack of access, worsening the humanitarian crisis and putting countless lives, especially those of children, at significant risk.

Under International Humanitarian Law, hospitals enjoy special protection and must not be targeted. Attacks on them undermine the essential care and relief the facilities provide to civilians, including children. All parties to the conflict have an obligation to ensure the protection of civilians, including children, and refrain from any actions that could impede access to life-saving medical services.

"Continued attacks on health facilities endanger children's lives and restrict their access to lifesaving medical care, which can have immediate and long-term impacts on their health," said Ms. Russell. "The violence must end now. Children in Sudan cannot wait any longer."

US with pull out of Paris Agreement 27 January next year

The United States has officially notified the Secretary-General of its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, effective 27 January 2026, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

The historic accord reached by 193 countries in December 2015 in a bid to keep temperature rises to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, was signed by the US on 22 April 2016.

During the first Trump administration the US withdrew from the Agreement effective 4 November 2020, before his successor took the country back into the accord on 19 February 2021.

Fight continues against global warming

The UN Spokesperson said the latest withdrawal would not lead to any slowdown in the UN’s efforts to combat climate change.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement and to support all effective efforts to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius," said Mr. Dujarric.

The international community continues to work towards the goals set by the Agreement, despite the US's decision to withdraw.

UN health agency leads call to fight neglected disease scourge

Health news now, and an appeal from the UN World Health Organization (WHO) for concerted action to tackle neglected tropical diseases, which impact more than one billion people – often with devastating health, social and economic consequences.

Every year, around 800 to 900 million people are treated for at least one neglected tropical disease, according to the UN health agency, which warned that global warming has emerged as a threat in this field of medicine.

Long list

The list of tropical diseases is a long one and includes Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, dengue, chikungunya and dracunculiasis. They tend to thrive among vulnerable people who live in poverty and are caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins.

Progress in tackling these diseases remains hampered by a lack of investment and conflict, the WHO said, ahead of World Neglected Tropical Disease Day on Thursday.

Today, 54 countries have successfully eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease; WHO’s goal is for 100 countries to do the same by 2030.

