Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

U.S. Renewed Membership In The Geneva Consensus Declaration On Promoting Women’s Health And Strengthening The Family

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 9:51 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
January 24, 2025

Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately. Established in 2020, this historic declaration, led by the United States, was a joint initiative with Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, and Uganda. The group now has more than 35 signatories. The Declaration has four main objectives: to secure meaningful health and development gains for women; to protect life at all stages; to defend the family as the fundamental unit of society; and to work together across the UN system to realize these values.

The Trump Administration is committed to supporting families, promoting women’s health, and protecting children at all stages of life. The United States will pursue these objectives in cooperation with member states in the UN system and through our continued shared ambition for improved health for women and girls. Investing in women’s health and well-being saves lives, allows women and girls more opportunities, and protects the family as the fundamental unit of society.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from U.S. Department of State on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 