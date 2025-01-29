U.S. Renewed Membership In The Geneva Consensus Declaration On Promoting Women’s Health And Strengthening The Family

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

January 24, 2025

Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to rejoin immediately. Established in 2020, this historic declaration, led by the United States, was a joint initiative with Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, and Uganda. The group now has more than 35 signatories. The Declaration has four main objectives: to secure meaningful health and development gains for women; to protect life at all stages; to defend the family as the fundamental unit of society; and to work together across the UN system to realize these values.

The Trump Administration is committed to supporting families, promoting women’s health, and protecting children at all stages of life. The United States will pursue these objectives in cooperation with member states in the UN system and through our continued shared ambition for improved health for women and girls. Investing in women’s health and well-being saves lives, allows women and girls more opportunities, and protects the family as the fundamental unit of society.

