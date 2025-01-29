Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ending Illegal Immigration In The United States

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 9:53 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
January 26, 2025

President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of. It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner. Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security.

