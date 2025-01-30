Aid Efforts In Gaza Escalate, As Risk From Deadly Unexploded Ordnance Grows

29 January 2025

“Hope returns to Gaza, but it’s fragile,” said Corinne Fleischer, World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “With open crossings and sustained efforts, Gaza’s recovery can take root,” she emphasised.

The WFP has doubled its aid deliveries, bringing in 22,000 metric tons of food in the past six days - more than the entire supply that entered Gaza in November.

Scaling up essential services

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric highlighted further relief efforts, noting that six fuel tankers were delivered to northern Gaza on Wednesday.

Aid workers stationed along the Salah ad Din and Al Rashid roads continue to assist people making their way back north to shattered homes, providing food, water, and hygiene kits, with the UN Children’s fund (UNICEF) distributing identification bracelets for children to help families stay connected.

To support vulnerable groups, the World Health Organization (WHO) has supplied fuel, tents and equipment to establish trauma stabilization points along Al Rashid Road in collaboration with the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Meanwhile, efforts to provide emergency nutrition continue, with high-energy biscuits distributed to 19,000 people south of Wadi Gaza and 10,000 in the north.

Shelter assistance is also being scaled up, with humanitarian partners distributing tents to families – many of whom are returning to homes that have been completely destroyed.

Water remains a critical concern and aid workers are ramping up water trucking operations. In Rafah alone, 300 cubic meters of potable water – enough for 50,000 people – is being distributed daily.

Danger underfoot

Despite the increasing humanitarian response, returning residents face significant risks from UXO contamination.

The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has warned that between 5 to 10 percent of weapons fired into Gaza have failed to detonate, leaving behind deadly hazards.

Since October 2023, at least 92 people have been killed or injured by explosive ordnance. Informal reports suggest 24 victims since the ceasefire began, according to Luke Irving, Chief of the UN Mine Action Programme (UNMAS) in the occupied Palestinian territories, briefing the press on Wednesday from the enclave.

“Humanitarian convoys are finding items more and more, as we reach new areas which we previously could not get to, including large aircraft bombs, mortars, anti-tank weapons, rockets and rifle grenades,” he explained.

Rubble removal

To mitigate risks, UNMAS and its partners are conducting awareness sessions, distributing safety leaflets and escorting humanitarian convoys along high-risk routes.

A newly established UN-led Gaza Debris Management Framework aims to ensure the safe removal of rubble, but progress is being hindered by UXO contamination, exposure to hazardous materials and complex property disputes.

Several UN agencies are collaborating to address both the environmental and housing concerns associated with these issues.

Deteriorating situation in West Bank

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, violence and military operations continue to escalate.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported a drastic deterioration in the humanitarian situation, particularly in the governorates of Jenin and Tulkarm.

“We’ve repeatedly expressed our concern over the use of lethal, war-like tactics in law enforcement operations,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Israeli military operations in these areas have led to significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.

In Tulkarm, access to water and electricity has been disrupted and initial estimates suggest that nearly 1,000 people have been displaced in recent days.

Sustained humanitarian access

With humanitarian efforts scaling up, UN agencies are calling for unhindered access to deliver aid safely and ensure the protection of both civilians and humanitarian workers.

Mr. Dujarric reiterated the urgent need for safe passage for humanitarian workers, the protection of civilians and the acceleration of reconstruction efforts to support those returning home.

