15th–18th May 2025: Veszprém Hosts The 10th Anniversary International Nature And Environmental Film Festival

The 10th International Nature and Environmental Film Festival will take place in Veszprém from 15th to 18th May 2025. Organised by Veszprém-Balaton 2023 Jsc., this year’s festival will focus on biodiversity, a theme that will be reflected both in the films and in the diverse range of accompanying events. The festival serves as a showcase for films and photographs depicting climate change and illustrating both the negative and positive impacts of human activity on nature.

The festival is supported by Blue Planet Climate Protection Foundation and the National Film Institute. The event’s patron is János Áder, former President of Hungary.

Veszprém is well-positioned to host the event, having successfully implemented the European Capital of Culture project, which also gave rise to the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival – an annual celebration of Hungarian cinema held for the fourth time in 2024 by Veszprém-Balaton 2023 Jsc. in collaboration with the National Film Institute. In recent years, significant investments in cultural infrastructure have been made in Veszprém, providing suitable venues for this landmark event.

PLANET LENS: NEW NAME, NEW VENUE FOR NATURE FILM AND PHOTOGRAPHY ENTHUSIASTS

10th International Nature and Environmental Film and Photography Festival – Now Rebranded as Planet Lens in Veszprém!

The decade-long tradition of the festival enters a new chapter with its rebranding as Planet Lens International Photo and Film Festival. From 15th to 18th May 2025, the festival will welcome creators and nature conservation enthusiasts to Veszprém. The refreshed name, new venue and updated visual identity aim to better convey the global message of sustainability and environmental protection.

WHY PLANET LENS?

The concept behind the new name is simple yet evocative: we see the world through the eyes and cameras of artists and creators. While nature and environmental protection remain at the heart of Planet Lens, the festival strives to connect art, technology and global sustainability goals in innovative ways.

NEW VENUE: VESZPRÉM – EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

For the first time, the event will be held in Veszprém, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural life, providing the perfect setting for the festival's ambitious programmes. The change in venue creates an opportunity to expand the event with new, interactive and inspiring elements. Visitors will be able to experience the wonders of nature through open-air screenings, on-site excursions and innovative installations.

SUBMISSIONS: OPEN DOORS FOR CREATORS

Planet Lens is accepting entries until the end of February in three main categories: Nature Films: Professional works showcasing the beauty and challenges of our planet. Nature Photography: A single image that tells an entire story.

Youth Films and Photography: The younger generation’s perspective and message about the world.

Entries can be made through the planetlens.hu website. Entries will be judged by an international jury, with a particular focus on the quality of storytelling, aesthetic value and the importance of messages emphasising nature conservation.

VISIBILITY ON AN INTERNATIONAL SCALE

The works will be showcased both at the festival venue and on television and online platforms, ensuring that the message of nature conservation reaches the widest possible audience.

Further information and entry: planetlens.hu

