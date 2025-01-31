Call For The African Union To Convene An Emergency Meeting To Address Pressing Issues On The Continent

The New African Charter International (NACI) is gravely concerned over the use of the United States military to do a clinical execution of President Donald Trump’s deportation orders. More so, we are deeply saddened by the pains, suffering and humiliation that our brothers and sisters are forced to undergo while on Trump’s deportation process. With such a distressing climate, we urge all, particularly members-states of the African Union (AU) to take action at country level and at the continent’s level, considering President Trump’s thundering wave of executive orders, to ensure the safety and dignity of our brothers and sisters in the United States.

Believing that President Trump’s executive orders are a cause for anxiety and uncertainty, we call upon the African Union to convene an emergence meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to discuss the most pressing crisis facing the African continent today, including the humiliating deportation of Africans from the US, and the criminal and terrorist war against the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Africans in that part of the continent. The AU should end its silence and act to protect and defend the rights of Africans around the world, to a life of dignified and happiness, and to ensure that no African government forces people back to suffer political persecution or other cruel acts they managed to flee their homes.

Though we recognize that time is needed to understand how the Trump’s executive orders are contributing to increasing people’s fear, anxiety, insecurity, confusion, and speculations in the world, the African Union should shoulder its responsibility to seek justice for Africans abroad. Here, we demand for the African Union to unequivocally condemn Trump’s humiliating policy and take genuine steps to uphold its human rights obligations. And one way to do this, is to convene an emergence meeting of the AU, to deal with the current challenges on the continent and to task its respective members-states to undertake necessary preparations for welcoming our brothers and sisters, who are being affected by President Trump’s deportation regime.

Furthermore, the New African Charter International is gravely concern over the escalation of violence in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and deeply saddened by the immense suffering that ordinary Africans in the Central African nation endure. Here also we call upon the African Union to discuss the developments in the DRC over the escalation of the Rwanda backed conflict and humanitarian situation in that country. We denounce Rwanda’s continued support for the March 23 (M23) violence against DRC civilians and public facilities, and demand for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

In our view, Rwanda backed aggression in the DRC is purely for raping the rich mineral and natural resources of the Congo. So, the African Union owes it a duty and responsibility to exert pressure to bear on Rwanda to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC. We call on the authorities in Kigali to take concrete action to immediately halt the ethnic cleansing, the indiscriminate terrorist attacks, and as well as the merciless rape of the DRC’s rich mineral resources.

The AU needs not be reminded again of its responsibility to ensure the protection and safety of all civilians and create conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to war-torn DRC. The DRC is and remains an integral part of the African Union-we appreciate the role of the Southern African Development Community (SADEC) towards ending the conflict and restoring peace in the DRC. NACI appreciates the contributions by SADEC members-states, the United Nations (UN), the private sector and other stakeholders that are committed to peace, stability and development in the DRC.

Those are our demands, which we give to the African Union to act within a week or we launch protest marches across the continent and the diasporas, to seek justice for Africa and Africans, and to stop Rwanda’s genocidal and criminal campaign in the DRC. If the AU claims to represent Africa and the African people, then it has to yield to these our naturally-acclaimed demands now.

For our adversaries on the continent and abroad, black people act on emotion. This is not true, this expression is one of the propaganda tools used by the enemies of Africa to insult Black people around the world. What is clear and what we want to say here is that, NACI does not act on emotional sentiments-what we do is acting on our history and the brutal injustice and indignities that have been unleashed on Black people in the last 500 (Five hundred) and more years.

We are no longer in the era of slavery, where the slave master will tell you what is being done, rather than being consulted. Malicious propaganda in the media, misrepresentation, incitements, ethnic tensions, violence, wars, germ warfare, racism, obnoxious apartheid system, political assassination and coup d’états are some of the tools employed by our adversaries to wreck havocs on the African continent.

The African Union is a Pan African and sustainable development organ. A climate of degradation and dehumanisation is at variance with the dream of the African Union. The AU must wake up now and save Africa and Africans from further destruction and devastation under the manipulative mechanism of imperialist agents. The mistakes in Libya should not be allowed to happen again anywhere in Africa.

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and co-founder

The New African Charter International (NACI)

