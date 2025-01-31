Emergency Humanitarian Waiver To Foreign Assistance Pause

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

January 29, 2025

To carry out President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, yesterday I approved an additional waiver of the pause for life-saving humanitarian assistance during the period of the review.

Implementers of existing life-saving humanitarian assistance programs should continue or resume work if they have stopped, subject to the directions outlined in this waiver. This resumption is temporary in nature, and with limited exceptions as needed to continue life-saving humanitarian assistance programs, no new contracts shall be entered into.

The full, signed waiver can be found here: https://www.state.gov/emergency-humanitarian-waiver-to-foreign-assistance-pause/

