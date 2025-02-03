Reaching Every Corner: Why Financial Inclusion Must Go Beyond Bank Accounts

Financial inclusion is one of those terms we hear often in policy discussions. It is easy to assume that if more people have bank accounts, we are all set, right? Well, not exactly. In APEC, as in many parts of the world, access to financial services is only the beginning. The real question is: how are those services distributed? Access is important, but the distribution of financial services is what truly determines whether everyone benefits. It is not just about having financial services available; it is about how well those services meet people’s actual needs and whether they can be effectively used. Financial inclusion is not just about putting services in place—it is about making sure they can be reached and used by those who need them most.

Having access to financial services sounds like a good first step, but it is just one part of the puzzle. For example, more than 84 percent of people in APEC now have financial or mobile accounts. That’s a significant milestone, but here’s the catch: access alone does not mean people are using their accounts or making the most of them. It is like owning a bicycle but not knowing how to ride it. You might have all the financial tools, but if you do not know how to use them, they do not get you far. Some people in rural areas or underserved communities have access to financial services, but they may lack the skills, the confidence or the tools to use them effectively. Without the right information and digital literacy, access does not lead to the financial empowerment that we need.

The issue is also about distribution—how financial services reach people. Imagine a region with a good public transport system. There are buses, trains and taxis. But what if these services only cover the downtown area? What about the suburbs or the rural areas? People who live outside the city center would be left out. The same applies to financial services. It is not enough just to make services available; they need to be accessible by all people. In APEC, women, small businesses and rural communities face barriers that limit their access to financial services. Women, for example, are less likely to have access to credit because of gender-based discrimination. Small businesses in developing economies often cannot get loans because they lack proper documentation. Rural communities are often isolated, facing geographic exclusion and a lack of access to digital tools and infrastructure. These are the gaps that need to be filled.

The power of financial inclusion is in its ability to drive economic growth and equity when it is done right. For small businesses, access to credit is not just a financial service; it is an opportunity. With the right support, small businesses can grow, hire more employees, and contribute to local economies. This can lead to greater job opportunities and more vibrant communities. Women’s financial empowerment is another key driver of change. When women have access to savings, loans or insurance, they can invest in their families, support their children’s education, and start or grow their businesses. Financial inclusion does not just improve lives—it creates a ripple effect, benefiting entire communities and contributing to equitable growth.

So, how can APEC economies make financial inclusion work for everyone? First, financial products must be tailored to meet the diverse needs of different groups. Whether it is providing microloans for small businesses, creating savings accounts for women, or improving access for people in rural areas, the products need to be designed with the community in mind. Second, we need to build financial literacy and digital skills. People cannot use financial services effectively if they do not understand how they work. That’s why it is important to include financial education alongside digital tools. Offering training and resources in underserved communities will help people navigate and use financial services to their advantage.

We also need to remove legal and policy barriers. Women and marginalized groups often face systemic obstacles that prevent them from accessing financial services. Legal reforms are essential to ensure that everyone has a fair shot at financial independence and success. Finally, collaboration across sectors is key. Governments, financial institutions and businesses need to work together to create an ecosystem that supports financial inclusion. By pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and working toward a common goal, we can make sure that no one is left behind.

In the end, financial inclusion is not just about giving people access to financial services—it is about making those services work for everyone. When we focus on both access and distribution, we unlock the full potential of financial inclusion. It is about creating a financial system that is inclusive and fair, where everyone—no matter where they live or how much they earn or the circumstances of their birth—has the opportunity to succeed.

By Glacer Niño A. Vasquez and Emmanuel A. San Andres

Glacer Niño A. Vasquez is researcher and Emmanuel A. San Andres is senior analyst at the APEC Policy Support Unit.

