FWRM Condemns Discriminatory Comments By Newly Appointed Rugby Director

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) is appalled by the recent comments made by newly appointed Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) Director, Laijipa Naulivou blatantly rejecting PIDSOGISEC (Pacific Islanders of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics) inclusion in women’s rugby. Such remarks are not only prejudiced and discriminatory but also undermine the fundamental values of respect, equality, and inclusion that sports should uphold.

Foremost, the constitution under section 26(3) (a) states that no person may be unfairly discriminated against based on their sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Director Naulivou needs to be educated on this as we all are very aware of the biases that women in rugby face. We did not expect such backward and harmful remarks from her.

"Sexual orientation should never be a barrier to participation, leadership, or success in any sporting field—including rugby. The notion that being gay is a “problem” in women’s rugby is deeply troubling and perpetuates harmful stereotypes that have no place in modern sports or society," FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh said.

These comments do not reflect the spirit of sportsmanship, nor do they align with Fiji’s commitments to human rights, gender equality, and non-discrimination. The remarks are harmful, and in direct violation of the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Fiji Constitution.

“Rather than focusing your efforts on the sexuality of the players, you do your job and look for adequate funding and provide for the well-being of the women rugby players so that they don't have to sleep on benches in front of airports and walk miles to their training, “said Ms. Singh.

FWRM calls on the FRU to take a firm stance against such exclusionary rhetoric by enforcing policies that protect women, fostering an environment of respect, and ensuring that leadership positions are held by individuals who champion inclusivity. Silence is complicity and leadership should reflect the values of inclusion, not exclusion.

We stand in solidarity with all women in sports, including those who are part of the PIDSOGISEC community. No one should be forced to choose between their identity and their passion for the game.

Rugby and all sports must be a space for everyone. FWRM remains committed to advocating for a more inclusive and equitable society—on and off the field.

