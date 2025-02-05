Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Condemns Trump’s Remarks And Calls For Immediate Action To Protect Palestinian Rights

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand strongly condemns the recent statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Such rhetoric is not only inflammatory but also deeply harmful, as it undermines the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and perpetuates a cycle of violence and injustice.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand firmly believes that the Palestinian people have the right to live in dignity, safety, and peace within their homeland. Forced displacement is a violation of international law and human rights principles, and it must be unequivocally rejected by the global community. The suggestion that Palestinians have "no alternative" but to leave Gaza is both false and dangerous, as it ignores the root causes of the ongoing crisis and the need for a just and lasting resolution.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and reaffirms its commitment to justice, equity, and the protection of human rights. We urge the international community to take immediate and meaningful action to prevent further suffering and to work toward a future where all people can live in peace and dignity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Palestine Forum of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 