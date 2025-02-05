Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Condemns Trump’s Remarks And Calls For Immediate Action To Protect Palestinian Rights

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand strongly condemns the recent statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Such rhetoric is not only inflammatory but also deeply harmful, as it undermines the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and perpetuates a cycle of violence and injustice.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand firmly believes that the Palestinian people have the right to live in dignity, safety, and peace within their homeland. Forced displacement is a violation of international law and human rights principles, and it must be unequivocally rejected by the global community. The suggestion that Palestinians have "no alternative" but to leave Gaza is both false and dangerous, as it ignores the root causes of the ongoing crisis and the need for a just and lasting resolution.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and reaffirms its commitment to justice, equity, and the protection of human rights. We urge the international community to take immediate and meaningful action to prevent further suffering and to work toward a future where all people can live in peace and dignity.

