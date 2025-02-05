Small Island, Big Vision: Nauru's Journey Towards A Sustainable Tomorrow

When Nauru achieved independence in 1968, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Pacific Island Country.

And while it may be the third-smallest country in the world, larger than only Vatican City and Monaco, as well as the smallest member state of the Commonwealth of Nations by area, the people of Nauru’s strength and resilience bely its geographical status.

Nauru Airlines, the country's national carrier, serves as a vital gateway to the North Pacific, connecting people and driving commerce across the region. The island nation's younger generation is embracing digital connectivity, pushing for greater access to information, digital civic engagement, and e-learning platforms. Meanwhile, innovative sustainable food solutions are being explored to reinvigorate the island's market-based economy.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has adopted a whole-of-island approach to its work in Nauru, ensuring that development initiatives adapt to the unique social, economic, environmental, and governance dynamics of the nation. This comprehensive partnership with the people and Government of Nauru focuses on addressing key challenges including climate change, energy sustainability, and economic resilience.

Together with the Department of Climate Change and National Resilience – and with support from the Global Environment Facility – we launched Nauru’s first e-bus, marking a significant step toward reducing emissions and paving the way for a greener future.

Under the Nauru Accountable and Inclusive Governance project, we are working with the Nauru Electoral Commission, the Parliament of Nauru, Nauru Police Force, the Women’s Empowerment Association of Nauru, and the country’s judiciary to support the strengthening of democratic values; work that continues to produce substantive results at the intersection of law and justice, public sector reform, and the electoral process.

But what next for Nauru, for a country where close to 40 percent of the population are currently under the age of 15?

How do we create the future the next generation want, and deserve?

Shaping the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions

2025 marks a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change, and a critical milestone in advancing the Paris Agreement. Under Article 4.9 of the Agreement, Parties are required to submit updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) every five years.

In 2025, Parties are expected to submit their second NDCs, outlining commitments for implementation through 2035.

For Nauru, its existing NDCs act as a roadmap for integrating climate action into national policies and development strategies.

Every sector – from energy and industry to agriculture and transport – must act to reduce emissions and adapt to mounting climate impacts. NDCs provide the framework to ensure climate action is built into each sector, serving as the primary mechanism for countries to coordinate emission reduction efforts and protect citizens from the worst impacts of this crisis.

NDCs have the potential to drive development that extends well beyond mitigating climate change. These national climate plans can also serve as investment and development blueprints, enabling countries to transition towards greener, more sustainable growth.

Crucially, NDCs provide a framework for addressing the needs of communities and industries most affected by the shift to renewable energy. They can further promote social inclusion by outlining targeted benefits for women, young people, and indigenous communities.

When designed effectively, the new NDCs are more than a tool to avert the worst impacts of climate change. They represent a transformative opportunity to boost economies, create jobs, reduce inequalities, and enhance public health.

As Nauru looks to the future in its climate action journey, the next generation of NDCs will be crucial in shaping the nation's response to climate change and fostering sustainable development. This vision of a sustainable future is already taking shape across the island, perhaps best symbolized by the nation's first e-bus, which carries a message that resonates deeply with Nauru's climate ambitions.

As Phaedora Harris, Acting Director of the Energy Division of the Department of Climate Change and National Resilience, noted:

"The message displayed on the side of the bus is a powerful reminder for all Nauruans: Rangaen ngabumine dogin apwiejeta jaran - Saving today to power tomorrow – something that inspires us to embrace sustainability for future generations.”

