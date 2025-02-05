Cook Islands: Communities Activate To Ready Safety Shelters

Cook Islands Investment Incorporation (CIIC), Emergency Management Cook Islands (EMCI) & Office Of The Prime Minister (OPM) Joint Press Release

RAROTONGA, COOK ISLANDS, 03 February 2025. Following the announcement of the launch of the Rarotonga Safety Shelter Programme (RSSP), communities around Rarotonga are actively engaging with the Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) to learn more about the programme.

In December 2024, CIIC, in collaboration with Emergency Management Cook Islands (EMCI), a division in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), announced the roll out of the Rarotonga Safety Shelter Programme. With the news being announced during the Christmas period, many halls Executive Committees around Rarotonga have kicked off the New Year with plans to participate in the programme.

Mrs. Tatari Mitchell-Ngatoko, Community member & Secretary of the Matavera Catholic Church says “Our parish was surprised to receive the news that we were eligible to apply for such a fund, after meeting with CIIC we are preparing ourselves to take part in this programme with the blessings of our community, and formalize our Hall as a place of refuge and shelter during times of disaster. This is something our faith propels us to do”.

As the frequency and intensity of natural disasters continue to rise in the Pacific region due to climate change, the importance of safety shelters has never been more urgent. The Cook Islands alongside other Pacific Island nations, with our small populations and remote locations, face unique challenges in preparing for natural disasters. In response to this critical need, EMCI’s disaster risk management includes partnering with community groups, and encompassing the full spectrum of the population in planning activities.

Mr. John Strickland, Director of EMCI says “It is important that we act in service of our people, those living in Rarotonga, and those visiting too. The RSSP is non-discriminatory in its reach, we plan and prepare for our locals, our visitors, and all the demographics within our society.”

To reduce disaster impacts for vulnerable groups, EMCI staff actively identify and record high risk groups in each Village, where they are located, and the appropriate strategies to support them. In addition, close collaboration with other Government agencies such as Cook Islands Tourism ensures the views and needs of all stakeholders are accounted for.

Mr. Allan Jensen, Chief Executive Officer for CIIC says “Partnerships between Government and community groups allow for more efficient use of resources. The role of community groups goes beyond just the physical buildings, they have established networks and are usually the first responders in times of crisis. Collaborating in this way leads to better long-term outcomes for all.”

Established in 2021, the RSSP supports remediation works to community buildings designated or identified as suitable cyclone shelters, to become compliant with Cook Islands Building Code Standards. The programme aims to ensure that a significant portion of Rarotonga's population has access to safe shelters during a declared State of Disaster or State of Emergency.

Ms. Elizabeth Wright-Koteka, Secretary of Infrastructure Cook Islands says “Infrastructure Cook Islands is a key partner in the delivery of this programme ensuring our safety shelters are compliant with the relevant building code standards. Our team inspects the quality of works undertaken, issuing a Certificate of Compliance following due diligent checks, in turn, individuals can have confidence in the structure they are sheltering in.”

About the Rarotonga Safety Shelter Program

The Rarotonga Safety Shelter Program (RSSP) was established in 2021 to support remediation works to community/public buildings designated or identified as suitable cyclone shelters. Through collaborative efforts and careful management, the programme aims to ensure that a significant portion of Rarotonga's population has access to safe shelters during emergencies. The programme represents a crucial step towards enhancing community resilience to cyclones and other disasters.

About Emergency Management Cook Islands

Emergency Management Cook Islands (EMCI) is a dedicated subsidiary division within the Cook Islands Office of the Prime Minister constituted with the management of the Disaster Risk Management Act 2007. EMCI is dedicated to protecting the community, environment, and cultural heritage by effectively managing and mitigating the impacts of natural and human caused emergencies (https://emci.gov.ck/)

About Cook Islands Investment Corporation

The Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) is a statutory incorporation of the Cook Islands Government. CIIC was established through the Cook Islands Investment Incorporation Act 1998, tasked with the management of Crown assets and interests within the Cook Islands, their vision is “quality assets that serves the Cook Islands people”. (https://www.ciic.gov.ck/)

About the Office of the Prime Minister

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is a Central agency that supports the Prime Minister and Cabinet. OPM deliver core government functions for Public Sector and coordinate governance activities across agencies, their vision “a well governed, resilient and secure Cook Islands”. (https://www.pmoffice.gov.ck/)

About the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands is a self-governing democracy comprising 15 islands in the South Pacific of c. 15,000 people operating in free association with New Zealand.

