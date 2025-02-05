The Sony World Photography Awards Announces The Winning Photographers Of The 2025 National And Regional Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards announces today the 2025 National & Regional Award winners, celebrating a great diversity of visual storytelling from across the globe.

The National & Regional Awards programme is an initiative set up by Sony and Creo under its photography strand the World Photography Organisation to support local photographic communities around the world, with 56 countries taking part this year.

Across this year’s Awards over 419,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

National and Regional Award winners were selected from the Open competition which champions the best single images taken in the past year. All National and Regional Award winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 will be announced on 16 April and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London (17 April - 5 May 2025). For more information about upcoming announcements and winners please visit worldphoto.org.

