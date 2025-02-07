Parade Of Sail Opens Wooden Boat Festival To Pacific

Parade of Sail | Credit: Doug Thost / AWBF

Friday 7 February 2025, Hobart, Tasmania

Hobart’s waterfront sparkled with energy today as the 2025 Australian Wooden Boat Festival officially opened with the breathtaking Parade of Sail. Crowds of spectators lined the shores of the River Derwent at midday to witness over 250 wooden boats and 11 magnificent tall ships make their way from John Garrow Light in Sandy Bay to Sullivans Cove.

In 2025, the festival celebrates the maritime heritage of the Pacific, bringing together a diverse fleet of popular favourites and vessels connected to the region, each with their own unique story.

Among the tall ships participating in the parade were the Endeavour Replica (NSW), James Craig (NSW), Enterprize (VIC), One & All (SA), Windeward Bound (TAS), Soren Larsen (NSW), Julie Burgess (TAS), Lady Nelson (TAS), Young Endeavour (NSW), Rhona H (TAS), and Kerrawyn (TAS).

Adding to the historical significance, Ngataki has crossed the Tasman to reunite with Te Repunga in a friendly tribute before they rally once more—marking the first time since their legendary 1934 trans-Tasman race. This historic event will take place on the River Derwent on Saturday, 8 February, from 3:30 pm.

AWBF General Manger and Festival Director Paul Stephanus said, “There is nothing quite like the Parade of Sail—the sheer scale, beauty, and history on display is breathtaking. To see over 250 wooden boats, from the grand tall ships to the smallest hand-built vessels, moving together across the River Derwent is a sight that stirs the soul. It’s a powerful expression of what makes the Australian Wooden Boat Festival so special—the coming together of craftsmanship, tradition, and a shared love for the sea. This year, with a focus on the maritime heritage of the Pacific, the diversity of vessels tells a story that spans generations and nations. It’s an unforgettable way to launch four extraordinary days of celebration.”

The full 2025 AWBF program and schedule is available online now at awbf2025.org.au/.

