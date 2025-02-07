New Zealand National Day

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

February 5, 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my warmest wishes to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand as you commemorate Waitangi Day. The United States deeply values our strong relationship with New Zealand, which is built on mutual respect, shared democratic principles, and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Together, we have worked to address the most consequential global challenges and partnered to ensure the safety of our citizens. Our joint efforts in counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and defense have fortified our relationship and demonstrated our unwavering commitment to protecting our nations and upholding peace and stability. Additionally, our cooperation in supporting the Pacific Islands has been instrumental in promoting regional security and prosperity.

As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities to deepen our partnership. We will continue to support New Zealand’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and collaborate on initiatives that promote economic prosperity, innovation, and security. On this historic day, we celebrate the bonds that unite us and reaffirm our commitment to a bright and prosperous future together. He waka eke noa – we’re all in this together.

