Solomon Islands: Road Infrastructure Remain Top Priority For Small Malaita Constituency

Road infrastructure development remain the Small Malaita Constituency’s top priority says Constituency Developmgdfent Officer (CDO) Brown Honimae.

Mr Honimae said that since Honourable Rick Hou became the Member of Parliament for SMC, the constituency office has prioritized road infrastructure projects as it is vital for economic development.

“Amongst other important priorities, road infrastructure is the main priority development projects.

“I can confirm and inform our good people of SMC that in terms of funding allocations, the road infrastructure project accounts for more than 40 per cent of the total CDF budget every year.

“Given its importance to SMC economic development aspirations, the program continues to annually feature prominently in the SMC annual Budget and implementation programs,” Mr Honimae said.

CDO Honimae said that for this year the constituency will be focussing on two road segments only which include, the Paeni-Waloa’a-Roone road and the Afio-Matangasi road.

He confirmed that the engineering surveys for these two segments were already conducted by an engineer last week from 27th to 31st January 2025.

Meanwhile, CDO Honimae said that an MOU for the two segments are expected to be signed soon, depending on the availability of the engineer’s report.

