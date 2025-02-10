CAPHRA Responds To Lancet Study And WHO Concerns With Call For Evidence-Based Tobacco Harm Reduction

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today responded to both a groundbreaking new study published in The Lancet and renewed concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding vaping and tobacco harm reduction. The organisation's response reinforces its call for a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to tobacco control.

The Lancet study, released on February 5, 2025, demonstrated a significant decrease in cardiovascular disease risk among smokers who completely switched to vaping for at least five years, as compared to continuing smokers. CAPHRA views this research as a pivotal development in the ongoing debate surrounding safer nicotine products.

"This Lancet study adds to the growing body of evidence that vaping offers a substantial harm reduction potential for smokers," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

"While vaping is not risk-free, this study provides further compelling data that switching from deadly combustible cigarettes to vaping can significantly improve health outcomes, particularly concerning cardiovascular health."

CAPHRA also addressed the WHO's reaffirmed concerns about youth vaping and the lack of long-term data. "We share the WHO's concerns about preventing youth access to nicotine products and ensuring responsible marketing practices," Loucas stated.

"However, it's crucial that these concerns do not overshadow the potential of vaping to save adult smokers' lives. Restrictive policies that limit access for adults often fuel black markets and make it harder to ensure product safety and quality."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading This response directly follows CAPHRA's recent submission to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to health, which underscored the importance of recognising tobacco harm reduction as a crucial public health strategy. The submission cited the experiences of over 112 million safer nicotine product consumers worldwide and highlighted the success of countries like the UK, Japan, and New Zealand in reducing smoking rates through THR strategies.

CAPHRA also draws attention to the unintended consequences of restrictive policies, referencing Australia's experience with a growing black market for vaping products.

"We urge policymakers to consider the totality of the evidence, including the real-world experiences of consumers and the scientific findings of reputable health institutions. The potential of tobacco harm reduction to improve public health is undeniable, and it's time for international bodies like the UN and WHO to adopt a more pragmatic and evidence-based approach." Ms Loucas said.

About CAPHRA

CAPHRA Position Statement on Industry Independence:

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organisations. CAPHRA is not related to, or funded by any commercial interests. It is composed of volunteer consumer advocates from the Asia Pacific Region. We hope putting forward this information would clarify any doubt as to our interests and intentions.

CAPHRA stays committed to its mission to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use. We advocate for the rights of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to access and use evidence-based, regulated, and properly marketed harm reduction products as a means of reducing the devastating impact of smoking-related diseases.

© Scoop Media

