NACI Condemns Conspiracy To Liquidate The Population Of Gaza And Eastern Democratic Republic Of Congo

The New African Charter International (NACI) reaffirms its unflinching solidarity with the Arab Palestinian people and their inalienable right to freedom, national independence, sovereignty and domestic self-rule. We reaffirm also that the Gaza Strip belongs to the Palestinian people and no one else.

In our view, the United States President, Donald Trump’s announcement to annihilate the Palestinian population and annexed the Gaza Strip as part of the US territories amounts to nothing but to a new low in public discourse and a direct attack on moral values. These remarks were made to urge the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu to complete the race purification and holocaust campaign, which started 77 years ago (Since 1948), to liquidate the Arab race out of Palestine.

Trump’s threat to liquidate the Palestinian population is race purification, which amounts also to a holocaust crime and crime against humanity. These remarks which intend to shift the narrative aimed at diverting international public attention from Israeli terrorism in Gaza and ongoing Rwandan war crime and ethnic cleansing in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Ethnic cleansing is a crime against humanity.

The US President should be reminded that Gaza is not a housing project-though Israel has turned it to become a cemetery for the innocent victims of the Zionist aggression. We want to make it clear to President Trump also, that the Democratic Republic of Congo is not a trust territory to no foreign power. The current aggression and ethnic cleansing campaign in the DRC is a criminal act that is aided and abetted by Mr Trump’s billionaire allies and western governments, using precisely countries like Rwanda and Uganda to do a proxy dirty job.

The Trump agenda in Palestine should be condemned by all good people; it is utterly unacceptable. Ethnic cleansing in the DRC is terrorism which must not be condoned by any sane-thinking person or persons, and we urge the US President to stay clean in such shameful actions. In the view of NACI, using Rwanda, Uganda and their likes as cheap pawns to unleash genocide and crime against humanity in the DRC is disgusting and amount to terrorism against Africans. We think Mr. President of the United States should focus rather on ending the Israeli race purification campaign against the Palestinian population and the ethnic cleansing in the DRC instead of aligning to such shameful and disgraceful tactics.

NACI urges the civilised international community to not allow any cheap pawn, or agents of imperialism and, or rogue states to raise their ugly head and go scot free with their dirty agenda in the DRC. The recent statements of the leaders of Rwanda and Uganda to the media about the situation in the DRC clearly show their desperation. This is pure desperation at the highest international order. The truth of the matters is that, no amount of conspiracy, terrorism or malicious efforts can stop Africans to resist any plan by hostile forces trying to push Africa backwards by threatening peace and stability on the continent in many ways.

We urge all Africans to remain watchful of malicious efforts to spread rumours about Africa in order to buy the ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign in the DRC. We will pay no heed to criminals spreading rumours on social media to mislead international public opinion about the truth and reality in the DRC.

God bless Africa!

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President and co-founder

The New African Charter International (NACI)

