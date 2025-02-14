Historic Trans-Tasman Rivalry Reignites At Wooden Boat Festival

The Australian Wooden Boat Festival (AWBF) hosted a historic rematch between two legendary vessels, Ngataki and Te Rapunga on Saturday 8 February 2025, as part of the festival’s celebration of the Pacific theme. Ninety years since their last head-to-head race across the Tasman Sea, these iconic boats once again battled it out in a spectacle of history, tradition, and adventure.

The anticipation was palpable on a blustery afternoon during the festival as crowds gathered along the shore of the River Derwent. Ngataki and Te Rapunga, both steeped in rich maritime history, departed the docks with their masts swaying in rhythm to the spirited winds. Their crews, seasoned sailors carrying on the legacies of their vessels’ storied pasts, prepared for a race filled with camaraderie, respect, and fierce determination.

The race began with a burst of energy, and the lead changed hands four times, each shift accompanied by gasps and cheers from spectators lining the waterfront. As the sun broke through the clouds during the final leg, both vessels sailed wing and wing, their sails spread wide like seabirds in flight. Every sailor was on high alert, seeking any puff of wind or ripple that might tip the race in their favour.

The finish was nothing short of poetic. With mere metres to go, both Ngataki and Te Rapunga crossed the line simultaneously in a stunning dead heat, a fitting and symbolic conclusion to their historic rivalry. The air buzzed with excitement, disbelief, and joy as spectators erupted in cheers.

After the race, the crews of both vessels rafted up alongside each other at Constitution Dock for a heartfelt celebration. In a show of mutual respect and friendship, flags, burgees, and even uniforms were exchanged. Glasses were raised high in honour of Johnny Wray and George Dibbern, the legendary skippers who had first raced these proud vessels across the Tasman nine decades ago.

AWBF General Manager and Festival Director Paul Stephanus said, “Today was a testament to the enduring bond of the sailing community. This rematch not only celebrated the incredible history of Ngataki and Te Rapunga, but the perfectly matched finish also embodied the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and shared adventure that lies at the heart of the Australian Wooden Boat Festival.”

As the sun set over Hobart, the echoes of laughter and shared stories filled the air, closing a chapter in maritime history that will be remembered for generations to come.

