Bangladesh: Ensure Justice For Victims Of Security Forces’ Crackdown, Reform Domestic Tribunal

(BANGKOK, February 14, 2025)—Bangladesh’s interim government should investigate crimes committed by Bangladesh security forces and former government vigilantes against protesters iduring nationwide protests in July and August 2024 and prosecute perpetrators in line with fair trial standards, Fortify Rights said today. On February 12, the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission on Bangladesh released a more than 100-page report exposing the former government’s “official policy” to attack and violently repress anti-government protesters and sympathizers. The report states further investigation is needed into possible crimes against humanity under ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The former government under Sheikh Hasina operated in a climate of complete impunity before unleashing a brutal assault on peaceful protesters that resulted in more than one thousand deaths,” said Peter Bouckaert, Senior Director at Fortify Rights. “While reforms under the interim government are promising, as a matter of priority, Bangladesh authorities should ensure justice for the victims of recent attacks and end mob justice by promoting accountability measures that align with international human rights standards.”

In November 2024, the interim government approved amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act—the legislation governing the domestic ICT court mandated to prosecute crimes against humanity and other serious crimes. The reforms included extending the period between the prosecution’s disclosure of evidence and the start of the trial. However, the ICT Act allows for the death penalty and does not have in place a strong and independent witness and survivor protection program.

In October 2024, the ICT issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Hasina and others for their alleged roles in “massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity” during the mass protests in July and August 2024. As of November 2024, prosecutors at the ICT have filed at least 80 complaints against former high-ranking officials and others.

Acknowledging the shortcomings of the amended ICT Act, the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission report stated that U.N. agencies “cannot assist any criminal justice processes that permit capital punishment or that raise … serious concerns about fair trial, due process or other relevant international human rights standards.”

The Bangladesh interim government should amend the ICT Act to do away with the death penalty and ensure accountability for atrocity crimes and human rights violations committed during the 2024 crackdown, said Fortify Rights. The interim government should also carry out a comprehensive reform of its security forces to avoid a continuation of abusive practices, such as enforced disappearances, torture, secret detentions, and summary executions.

The U.N. report further recommended for the new interim government to “consider” referring the situation to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible crimes against humanity in line with Article 14 of the Rome Statute. As an ICC member state, Bangladesh has the authority to request such an investigation through a straightforward process involving a diplomatic letter with supporting documentation.

In a statement made on February 12, 2025 following the release of the Fact-Finding Mission report, the U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk characterized the 2024 crackdown as a “brutal response” that “was a calculated and well-coordinated strategy by the former Government to hold onto power in the face of mass opposition.”

Fortify Rights shared with the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission documentation of its two-month investigation into the involvement of Bangladesh’s security forces and members of the then-ruling Awami League—the political party of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—in protest-related killings and violence in Bangladesh. Fortify Rights interviewed 44 survivors, eyewitnesses, and others with information on the former government’s crackdown on protesters in three cities: Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Based on deaths reported by various credible sources, the U.N. report estimates that the crackdown may have resulted in as many as 1,400 killings between July 1 and August 15, 2024. Thousands more were injured. Bangladesh’s security forces are responsible for most casualties.

“To prevent the impunity and violations that colored Bangladesh’s past from carrying over into its future, the interim government should urgently reform its security forces and accountability mechanisms,” said Peter Bouckaert. “Referring the 2024 attacks to the International Criminal Court would further send a message to survivors of violations under Sheikh Hasina’s regime that Bangladesh has turned a corner in terms of its commitment to justice and human rights.”

