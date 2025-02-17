AI Action Summit: Trade Union Rights Are Key To Technological Transformation

14 February

The AI Action Summit, hosted by the French government, brought together heads of state, international organisations, multinational companies, trade unions, and academics to address the societal implications of AI.

Speaking at the event, ITUC Deputy General Secretary Eric Manzi stressed the need to protect and involve workers:

“The future of work, shaped by digitalisation and AI, is inevitable, but the outcomes are not predetermined. The question is not if this change comes, but how it is managed. And for this, workers’ trade unions are crucial. By ensuring that trade unions are actively involved in this transformation, we can create a future of work that is both inclusive and equitable.

“This means respecting the fundamental, democratic trade union rights of collective bargaining and social dialogue. This is about democracy in the workplace that delivers technological changes that work for everyone.

“At the same time, we need strong safeguards against the unchecked use of algorithms in employment decisions and worker surveillance. We need strengthened regulation at national and international level to protect workers in the age of AI.”

The ITUC demands that:

Workers and their unions must be involved in deciding how AI is introduced and used in the workplace.

AI is introduced and used in the workplace. AI must not be used to undermine fundamental rights, including freedom of association and the right to organise.

Algorithmic decision-making cannot replace human oversight, especially in areas that affect employment, wages and working conditions.

Additionally, the ITUC has stressed that stronger international regulation is needed, including a binding ILO Convention on Decent Work for the Platform Economy – a key demand of the global trade union movement in the leadup to the upcoming ILO International Labour Conference in June.

