The Devastating Cost Of Three Years Of War On Ukraine’s Children

This February 24, the children of Ukraine will mark three years of war in their backyard, in which time hundreds have been killed, thousands injured, and millions displaced.

World Vision says in addition to having their lives shattered by violence, displacement, disrupted education, family separation and limited access to healthcare, the war has left an indelible toll on the mental health of children and adolescents.

A recent survey of more than 1,500 children, parents, and caregivers reveals that a staggering nine out of ten children are grappling with psychological and emotional stress.

Among them, three-quarters report feeling unsafe or fearful; two-thirds struggle with a lack of interest in learning, and more than half experience sadness or low self-confidence.

World Vision Country Programme Manager, Andy Robinson, says the daily reality faced by children and young people in Ukraine is heart-breaking.

“The emotional burden faced by Ukrainian children cannot be underestimated and sadly global support for Ukraine’s children is dropping as the war drags on.

Simple things such as making sure children don’t have to worry about their next meal, providing safe spaces where they can interact with their friends, and supporting them and their teachers with schooling all help to ease the huge load these children are carrying”.

Robinson says New Zealand must maintain its humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries hosting refugees, especially as global aid budgets tighten. He says the country also needs to ensure adequate resettlement support for Ukrainians who have moved to New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In partnership with the New Zealand government, World Vision New Zealand has funded a range of mental health programmes to help support children and families affected by the trauma of war, as well as programmes to keep Ukrainian children engaged in education.

Approximately four million across Ukraine continue to have their education disrupted by the war, with 600,000 school children unable to attend in-person classes at all.

The damage to educational infrastructure is severe, with some 3,600 institutions affected, including nearly 2,000 schools and 371 educational facilities completely destroyed.

In areas where schools remain operational, they are overwhelmed and face shortages of qualified teachers. Many schools have had to shut because they do not have bomb shelters.

Hanna, a mother of two from Dnipro says the daily reality of school is difficult for her children in Ukraine.

“Children who are at school have to go to the bunker six to eight times a day. They start the lesson, and within 20 minutes, the class is interrupted again. In the bunker, they don’t study. Teachers try to distract them by playing games. It’s more psychological torture. Children have to deal with so much unpredictability every day,” she says.

Robinson says girls and young women displaced inside Ukraine are particularly vulnerable with many at greater risk of violence and sexual exploitation.

“Sadly, as in any crisis, with households under incredible stress, abuse against women and children increases. Unfortunately, there are always those who will prey on vulnerable women and girls in deep distress,” Robinson says.

World Vision Response Director in Ukraine, Arman Grigoryan says Ukrainian children deserve a life of peace, dignity, and safety – free from fear and suffering, where their rights are upheld, and their futures are protected.

“The violence must end, and peace must be restored – for the sake of every Ukrainian child. We must act now to protect these children and provide them with the support they need to survive and rebuild their lives,” he says.

World Vision has been in Ukraine since March 2022 and has supported more than two million children and families.

World Vision’s Ukraine Crisis Response operates in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Romania and provides basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing; protection and education; psychosocial support; livelihood training; and cash assistance programs.

To support children and families affected by conflict and war in Ukraine and elsewhere, please visit wvnz.org.nz/CHR

© Scoop Media

