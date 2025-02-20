Joint Statement On The Trilateral United States – Japan – Republic Of Korea Meeting In Munich

February 15, 2025

Secretary of State of the United States of America Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister of Japan Iwaya Takeshi, and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul met on February 15 in Munich to reaffirm the unshakable trilateral partnership between the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. They emphasized their shared commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of their three countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region. They pledged to take decisive actions to counter threats, enhance economic resilience, and advance shared interests.

Strengthening Trilateral Security Cooperation

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers underscored the necessity of enhancing the strength of the Alliances to ensure peace and prosperity, including through robust security cooperation among the three countries.

They reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering defense and deterrence, including by conducting trilateral exercises and strengthening the capabilities of Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. and ROK Armed Forces. The United States reiterated its ironclad commitments to the defense of Japan and the Republic of Korea, backed by America’s unmatched military strength, including its nuclear capabilities. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen extended deterrence cooperation through the ROK-U.S. and Japan-U.S. Alliances.

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the waters of the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring international law prevails.

They also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity for the international community. They encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues and opposed any attempts to unilaterally force or coerce changes to the status quo. They also expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations.

Addressing the North Korean Threat

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs). They expressed their serious concerns over and the need to address together the DPRK’s nuclear and missile programs, malicious cyber activities including cryptocurrency thefts, and increasing military cooperation with Russia. They sent a strong warning that the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will not tolerate any provocations or threats to their homelands. They decided to strengthen their trilateral efforts through close policy coordination at all levels.

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers condemned the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread, and gross violations of human rights in and by the DPRK. They also committed to maintain and strengthen the international sanctions regime against the DPRK by responding firmly to violations and evasions of the relevant UNSCRs and applying pressure on Pyongyang to halt illicit activities that fund its nuclear and missile programs. They are committed to the immediate resolution of the issues of abductees, detainees, and unrepatriated prisoners of war as well as the issue of separated families.

Enhancing Economic Security and Resilience

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers announced their intention to strengthen energy security by unleashing the United States’ affordable and reliable energy and natural resources, and by enhancing energy cooperation, particularly in liquefied natural gas, in a mutually beneficial manner. They also welcomed efforts to diversify critical minerals supply chains and to collaborate on developing and deploying cutting-edge small modular reactor and other advanced nuclear reactor technology.

Recognizing the pivotal role of technological advancement in regional security and economic prosperity, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers committed to closer cooperation on developing critical and emerging technologies. They committed to deepening cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum science and technology, cybersecurity, biotechnology and its enabling infrastructure, as well as digital information and communications technology infrastructure. They also intend to reinforce research collaboration among the national laboratories of the three countries. They pledged to secure vital supply chains to enhance our economic resilience.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to a free and fair global economic order, standing firmly against economic coercion and unfair trade practices. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers pledged to bolster economic partnerships that benefit the hardworking citizens and businesses of their nations.

Advancing Shared Values and Regional Engagement

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers welcomed the ROK’s hosting of APEC 2025 and committed to working together to achieve meaningful outcomes. They reaffirmed their commitment to upholding shared principles, including respect for democracy, sovereignty, and the rule of law. They also committed to strengthening ties with like-minded partners to defend these principles. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers made clear they stand shoulder to shoulder against any effort to destabilize democratic institutions, economic independence, and global security.

