U.S. Support For The Philippines In The South China Sea

Saturday, 22 February 2025, 3:30 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson
February 19, 2025

The United States stands with its ally the Philippines to condemn the unsafe and irresponsible actions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) to interfere with a Philippine maritime air operation in the vicinity of Scarborough Reef. A Chinese helicopter came within three meters of a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Resources plane conducting routine overflight, endangering the safety of the aircraft and its crew. This incident follows China’s separate unsafe and unprofessional maneuver on February 11 that endangered an Australian aircraft that was conducting a routine maritime patrol in the South China Sea.

Reckless Chinese actions such as these are a threat to navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and we will continue to support our allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. We call on China to refrain from coercive actions and settle its disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.

The 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea.

© Scoop Media

