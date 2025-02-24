Keep Ukrainian Children Learning. One Day They Will Rebuild Their Country

We are grateful to the New Zealanders who continue to support children in Ukraine. They need us more than ever, as we enter the fourth year of the war.

"This war has gone on so long, some children have never been inside a school," says Josie Pagani CEO of ChildFund.

"This is the generation who will have to rebuild Ukraine. They will be the builders, engineers, teachers, and leaders of the future. It’s not just that they deserve to be safe, to learn, to have a future like any other child. It’s also that they are literally the future of Ukraine."

ChildFund will keep supporting Ukrainian children, with the help of donations from the New Zealand public, and support from The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Since 2022, ChildFund’s partners implementing the Ukraine Regional Refugee Response have:

Reached over 3,700 caregivers and children with psychosocial support and counselling services

Provided access to child friendly spaces, supporting access for 2,383 children to play activities and facilities

Provided child dedicated food bags to 8,237 children and caregivers

Provided access to additional education and training services for 204 children and young people

Provided referrals, assistive devices and systems strengthening for 88 children with disabilities and service providers.

Since Russia invaded, more than 4,000 schools and educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed.

"We are asking New Zealanders to keep supporting these efforts. Ukrainian children need decent food, safe places to learn. They need to be able to play like other children, and get the counselling they so desperately need."

"We don’t know how this war will end. But we do know these children will be tasked with rebuilding their country and their communities. They need our support more than ever."

