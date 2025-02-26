‘Political Courage’ Needed To End War In The Middle East: Top UN Envoy

Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, Special Coordinator Sigrid Kaag emphasised that peace in the Middle East is possible.

“We can achieve a future where a safe and secure Israel exists alongside a viable and independent Palestinian State. This requires continued, concerted effort, dedication and political courage by all parties,” she said.

She urged Council members to ensure Gaza remains an integral part of a future Palestinian State, and that the enclave and the West Bank including East Jerusalem are unified politically, economically and administratively.

At the same time, she said there should be no long-term Israeli military presence in Gaza – although Israel’s legitimate security concerns must be addressed.

Four key asks

“We need to commit to ending the occupation and a final resolution of the conflict based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements,” Ms. Kaag said, outlining four priorities. These include sustaining the ceasefire agreement while securing the release of all hostages and preventing escalation in the West Bank, where violence continues to rise.

There must be reform of the Palestinian Authority which governs the West Bank and clarity on its role in post-war Gaza; and the mobilisation of financial and political backing to rebuild the shattered enclave.

Both sides must ‘fully honour’ ceasefire deal

Ms. Kaag welcomed the release of 30 Israeli and foreign nationals held in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal – and a further four bodies of those deceased - reiterating that all remaining hostages must be released unconditionally.

She condemned Hamas’ treatment of hostages, including reports of ill-treatment and public displays under duress, demanding that access must be given immediately to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to those still captive.

On the Palestinian side, she noted that 1,135 prisoners and detainees have been released, though reports of ill-treatment during detention remained concerning.

She also updated the Council on humanitarian efforts, noting that aid deliveries had increased since the ceasefire took effect on 19 January and that medical evacuations from Gaza to Egypt began on 1 February.

“The resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all costs. I call on both sides to fully honour their commitments to the ceasefire deal and conclude negotiations for the second phase,” she said.

Rebuilding Gaza

Highlighting the scale of destruction, Ms. Kaag cited an assessment by the World Bank, EU, and UN, which estimated that $53 billion will be needed for recovery and reconstruction.

Arab states are leading discussions on rebuilding, with Egypt set to host a reconstruction conference.

“The UN is ready to support reconstruction efforts. Palestinian civilians must be able to resume their lives, to rebuild, and to construct their future in Gaza. There can be no question of forced displacement,” she said.

Situation in the West Bank

While international attention is focused on Gaza, Ms. Kaag warned that violence is escalating in the West Bank, amid Israeli military operations, settler violence and severe movement restrictions.

“I am alarmed by the killing of a pregnant woman and young children during these operations. Such incidents must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable,” she said.

She also reported Israel’s advancement of plans for 2,000 new housing units, the continued expansion of settlements and the accelerated eviction and demolition.

“These developments along with continued calls for annexation, present an existential threat to the prospect of a viable and independent Palestinian State and thereby the two-State solution,” Ms. Kaag warned.

Regional situation

Beyond Gaza and the West Bank, Ms. Kaag also addressed both Lebanon and Syria, which have been drawn in and destabilised by the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict.

She welcomed the formation of a new Government in Lebanon, calling it an opportunity for stability and urging the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 to prevent further escalation.

In southwest Syria, Ms. Kaag expressed concerns over violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, urging all parties to uphold their commitments.

Hamas must be eliminated: United States

Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Acting Representative of the United States, told ambassadors that US President Donald Trump has made it clear the future of Gaza “must look different.

“We cannot rely on the tired ideas of the past and expect better results. Bold thinking is needed to avoid ending up in the exact same place – death, destruction, and instability – which is untenable for Israelis, Palestinians, and the region.”

She said Hamas has “cynically weaponized” the suffering of Palestinians, using civilian infrastructure to store caches of weapons, house fighters and coordinate attacks.

“As long as Hamas stands as a force that can govern, or as a force that can administer, or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible,” she said, adding: “Hamas must be eliminated. It must be eradicated.”

She stressed that any plan for reconstruction in Gaza must ensure Hamas is fully removed from power and held accountable for its attacks on Israeli communities on 7 October and killing civilians.

No military solution: Palestine

Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the Observer State of Palestine, said Israel’s plan is clear in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank – get rid of the Palestinian demography to cease Palestinian geography.”

“It has this recurrent dream that it will end this conflict through the disappearance of the Palestinian people,” he said.

He noted that “failed recipes” of the past will not deliver a different future, stating that his people’s history “is filled with wars Israel promised will be decisive and they were not.”

“The idea that more injustice, brutality and oppression will lead to peace is madness. The idea that more killing, maiming and displacing will bring security is delusional,” Mr. Mansour said.

He stated that there is no military solution to the conflict, only a political one.

“There is only one way forward – preserve the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure its full implementation in line with Council resolution 2735 and end the escalation and aggression in the West Bank leading to a permanent cessation of hostility.”

Israel will bring its people home: Ambassador

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said that it was time for the Security Council to pass a resolution to unequivocally condemn Hamas and designate it as a terrorist organisation.

“It should have happened 16 months ago,” he said, adding that it must be acknowledged that moving forward, Hamas “will not be a part of the equation.”

“We have heard many times in this chamber, doubts about our determination. I am sure we will hear it again. However, there is no longer any need to justify why Hamas must be eradicated,” he said.

“The truth is undeniable – Hamas is a terrorist organization that slaughters, tortures and kidnaps civilians,” he added, noting that Israel will eliminate Hamas, bring its people home and secure its own future.

He said any equivalence between Hamas’s action and Israel’s in Gaza, was wrong:

“As though this is a symmetrical conflict – it is not. One side there are families holding on to hope. On the other side, there is an organization that murders infants and holds onto their bodies until it serves a political and propaganda purpose.”

