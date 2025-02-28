Gaza: Despite Challenges, UNRWA Says ‘unparalleled Progress’ Made During Ceasefire

27 February 2025

Since the ceasefire began in Gaza on 19 January, “unparalleled progress” has been made in providing desperately needed aid to families across the devastated enclave, said UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, on Thursday.

Agency teams have worked around the clock to provide services to a people who are overwhelmed following 15 months of constant bombardment, forced displacement, and lack of critical supplies, the agency said in a press release.

“This reflects UNRWA’s commitment to supporting families in Gaza through this unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” said Sam Rose, UNRWA’s acting director of Gaza Affairs, speaking from an UNRWA health centre in southern Gaza.

“Despite every political and logistical challenge to the Agency, UNRWA remains resolute in its mission to provide essential services to families who need them now more than ever.”

Last October, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, adopted two bills banning UNRWA from working in Israeli territory and enforcing a no-contact policy between national authorities and agency representatives. The laws took effect in January.

Two million reached

In a significant milestone, and in close coordination with other humanitarian partners, UNRWA has now provided food assistance to two million people, or over 90 per cent of the population, helping to bring some improvement to overall food security.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The agency has also restored healthcare access to nearly 180,000 people in Khan Younis, Rafah and Gaza City through the re-opening of health centres.

In addition, agency teams reached more than half a million with blankets, mattresses, floor mats, clothes, cooking equipment, and tarpaulins to protect from the rain.

All agencies scale up support

The recent polio campaign in Gaza concluded successfully, reaching over 600,000 children under the age of 10, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) provided supplies to three hospitals and five health partners, benefiting 250,000 people across the Strip. Additionally, WHO supported the expansion of triage and emergency departments in Al-Shifa hospital with tents and 20 extra beds.

Children’s agency UNICEF has delivered essential health kits, paediatric medicines, and newborn supplies for over 20,000 people at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.

UN partners have also scaled up food security, distributing 860,000 cooked meals daily – a 10 per cent increase from the previous week.

Back to school, for some

The World Food Programme (WFP) has made subsidised bread available at 24 retail shops in the South and re-established four food distribution points in the north.

Efforts to improve water and sanitation continue, with two water points established and expanded in North Gaza governorate, and two sections of water networks repaired in Khan Younis.

As of Wednesday, 100,000 children have enrolled in school, marking a return to in-person learning after 16 months. A total of 165 public schools have reopened across Gaza.

West Bank emergency: 40,000 forcibly displaced

In the West Bank, Israeli forces' operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas have led to further casualties and displacement, hindering access to essential services.

The UN stresses the importance of respecting international law and protecting civilians.

© Scoop Media

