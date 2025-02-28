Star WNBA, NFL, MLB, Paralympics Athletes Kickstart Initiative To Rally Millions Of Fans Behind Ocean Conservation

WASHINGTON, February 26 — Ocean Conservancy is rallying sports and entertainment fans to protect the future of our planet through its groundbreaking Protect Where We Play initiative. The program seeks to leverage the reach of athletes, artists, hometown teams and events to mobilize millions of fans worldwide, uniting them in support of ocean conservation. The WNBA’s Napheesa Collier, NFL’s Kelvin Beachum, MLB’s Brent Suter and Paralympian Ezra Frech have already signed on as “Team Ocean Captains.”

The ocean is vital to life on Earth, producing 50% of the oxygen we breathe, capturing 90% of human-made excess heat and helping to keep our planet cool and our weather patterns predictable. In doing so, it supports the fields, waves and slopes we love, as well as our ability to attend music events, appreciate the arts, cheer our favorite teams and engage in sports. Unfortunately, the ocean is under threat from rising temperatures, plastic and other pollution, and the loss of critical habitats and wildlife — issues that Ocean Conservancy has been working on for decades.

“More than ever before, we need to protect the things that bring us together,” said Ocean Conservancy’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer Jenna DiPaolo. “Chances are, you are already feeling the impacts of our changing climate on these things that you love. And whether you live on the coast or hundreds of miles inland, the future of your favorite game, concert or event depends on the health of our ocean. By tapping into the joy of what it means to be a fan, we can inspire action and create a global movement that protects our planet for the next generation.”

Flooding, extreme heat, fires and other climate effects are taking a growing toll on sports and entertainment events. Wildfires in California caused the postponement of NFL, NHL and NBA games, just months after hurricanes in Florida devastated the Tampa Bay Rays stadium, while a music fan died from heat exhaustion amid an unprecedented heatwave at a recent Taylor Swift concert in Brazil.

According to a survey conducted by World Athletics in 2023, 77% of athletes believe climate change had negatively affected athletics, and 83% said they were either extremely concerned or very concerned about the climate crisis. Climate change can lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration, breathing difficulties and other ailments that endanger the performance of athletes and entertainers.

As part of the initiative, Ocean Conservancy has launched “Team Ocean,” a collective of notable athletes, artists and organizations who will lead awareness efforts over the course of the campaign. The first four celebrity “Team Ocean Captains” are:

Napheesa Collier , WNBA All-Star, Olympic champion, “Unrivaled” league co-founder and EcoAthlete Champion.

, WNBA All-Star, Olympic champion, “Unrivaled” league co-founder and EcoAthlete Champion. Kelvin Beachum , offensive tackle for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an advocate for ending hunger.

, offensive tackle for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an advocate for ending hunger. Brent Suter , Cincinnati Reds pitcher and board member of Players for the Planet.

, Cincinnati Reds pitcher and board member of Players for the Planet. Ezra Frech, gold medal-winning track and field Paralympian.

“Most people don’t understand the role the ocean plays in our everyday lives and the challenges it is facing,” said Ocean Conservancy’s Vice President of Conservation for Ocean Plastics Nicholas Mallos. “The environmental movement can’t afford to go it alone — we need all hands on deck. I’m grateful to Napheesa, Kelvin, Brent, Ezra and all the athletes and artists to come who are standing by our side to protect the future of the places we love.”

What Team Ocean Captains Are Saying

“I want my daughter — and everyone’s kids — to be able to enjoy the same sports that have brought me so much joy and success,” said Ms. Collier. “And that’s not something we can take for granted — all of us need to work together. It doesn’t have to be scary — sports have incredible power to bring people together, and there is no bigger reason for us to come together than to save the things we love. I’m joining Protect Where We Play because I believe that if we can harness the joy, passion and fighting spirit that sports create in us all, we can achieve incredible things.”

“As a professional athlete in one of the country’s hottest states, I know how important it is to protect our teams from heat waves and other climate threats,” said Mr. Beachum. “Studies have shown that our home stadium could see $965 million in damage over the next decade from high heat and flooding. Protect Where We Play is about ensuring that future generations can enjoy the same experiences we treasure today and that's why I'm proud to collaborate with Ocean Conservancy.”

“I’ve dedicated my life to making it possible for more people to participate in the sports that they love,” said Mr. Frech. “And that means ensuring that we all have safe and healthy places to play. The recent LA fires affected me deeply — so many of my friends lost everything. It’s important that we all do everything we can to reduce the impact of extreme weather events, and the ocean is a powerful place to start. To protect our planet, and to create the best world we can for my little brothers to enjoy sports like I have, we need to protect the oceans. We need to protect where we play.”

“For me, this really comes down to my kids,” said Mr. Suter. “My wife just had our third child, and my eldest is just learning to love the game of baseball. Regardless of whether he follows in my footsteps as a pro, I want all our kids to be able to enjoy the game that has given me so much, and I think that every athlete would want the same thing. We can all see that the impact of extreme weather on sports is getting worse — whether that’s hurricanes, fire or heat. If we want future generations to play, watch and love sports like we’ve done, we need to protect them. We need to Protect Where We Play.”

What Partners Are Saying

"We aim to connect sports and entertainment venue operators — and therefore teams and fans — with tangible sustainability solutions,” said Kristen Fulmer, Oak View Group’s head of sustainability and lead for their GOAL program. GOAL, Protect Where We Play’s lead activation partner, is a sustainability program for live event venues that provides a forum to collaborate with like-minded operators, vendors and partners who are committed to a more sustainable future. Oak View Group is a live event venue owner and operator and investor of GOAL, known for facilities such as Climate Pledge Arena.

Fulmer added, “Protect Where We Play is a great way to fund sustainability activations, spotlight operators leading the critical sustainable operations and elevate the mission to catalyze positive change for all sports and music fans. I’m excited to see this work in practice as we bring this initiative to select GOAL members!”

Other strategic partners to the campaign include the Green Sports Alliance, which convenes professional sports leagues and governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners and millions of fans to drive progress toward a sustainable future; EcoAthletes, which aims to inspire and coach athletes to lead climate action; and Sports for Nature, which aims to deliver transformative action for nature across sports by 2030.

From March 10 to April 22, Protect Where We Play will be the title sponsor of the EcoAthlete Collegiate Cup, uniting hundreds of student-athletes across 28 U.S. college campuses to raise funds for vital coral restoration projects. And from June 10 to 12, as the official ocean health sponsor, Ocean Conservancy’s Protect Where We Play will sponsor the Green Sports Alliance Summit in Miami. With more events, activations and opportunities to get involved planned for the coming year, Protect Where We Play is set to redefine the relationship between sports, entertainment and environmental responsibility.

How to Get Involved

Fans, athletes, entertainers and organizations alike can join Team Ocean by visiting www.protectwhereweplay.com and using #ProtectWhereWePlay on social media. Together, we can protect the places we love — on the field, on the stage and beyond.

