Alarming Trends In Nuclear Material Trafficking Highlight Urgent Security Gaps

28 February 2025

New data released on Friday from the UN-backed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reveals that while the overall number remains consistent with previous years, the continued incidents of trafficking and radioactive contamination cases raises concerns over nuclear security.

Three of the reported cases were directly linked to trafficking or malicious intent, while in 21 incidents, authorities could not determine whether criminal activity was involved.

Most incidents did not involve organised crime, but experts warn that even a single case of nuclear material falling into the wrong hands could pose serious global risks.

Radioactive goods

A troubling trend in 2024 has been the rise in contaminated industrial materials, such as used pipes and metal parts that unknowingly entered supply chains.

“This indicates the challenge for some countries to prevent the unauthorised disposal of radioactive sources, and at the same time, it confirms the efficiency of the detection infrastructure,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security.

Danger on the move

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The transportation of radioactive materials remains one of the most vulnerable areas of nuclear security. Over the past decade, 65 percent of all reported thefts have occurred while materials were in transit.

Nuclear and radioactive substances are regularly transported for use in medicine, industry and scientific research, making them a potential target for theft. With so many different handlers involved during shipping, security gaps persist.

Experts emphasise the need for stronger safety measures while goods are on the move to prevent radioactive material from being lost or stolen.

Enhanced international cooperation is also essential to ensure proper security along supply chains.

Calls for stronger security

The IAEA plays a key role in monitoring and preventing nuclear material from falling out of regulatory control.

In 2024, 32 of the 145 participating states submitted reports, reflecting a continued global effort to strengthen nuclear security.

“Incident reports submitted by participating countries to the ITDB [IAEA database] over the past 30 years have strengthened global efforts to combat illicit trafficking and other unauthorised activities involving nuclear and other radioactive material out of regulatory control,” Ms. Buglova said.

With nuclear threats constantly evolving, the IAEA urges all states to tighten their security measures – particularly in the transportation, industrial use and disposal of radioactive materials.

© Scoop Media

