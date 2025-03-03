WHO FCTC Celebrates 20 Years: Whilst 4 Million People Will Die From Deadly Tobacco In Asia This Year

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today condemned the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) for celebrating institutional achievements whilst millions across the Asia Pacific region continue to die from preventable smoking-related diseases.

"The FCTC's self-congratulatory approach is deeply offensive to communities devastated by preventable tobacco deaths," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. While they celebrate incremental victories, over one billion people globally continue smoking, with the majority in low and middle-income countries across our region. Their refusal to acknowledge harm reduction alternatives is costing countless lives."

Despite mounting evidence supporting tobacco harm reduction, the FCTC continues to marginalise consumer advocates whilst maintaining policies that deny smokers access to potentially life-saving alternatives. The FCTC systematically excludes these voices from policy deliberations, dismissing their lived experiences and denying others who smoke in Asia the opportunity to access reduced harm alternatives.

Countries in the Asia Pacific region face severe consequences from the FCTC's stance. India, despite implementing vaping bans in 2019, continues to see approximately one million tobacco-related deaths annually while a thriving black market has emerged. Similarly, Australia's restrictive approach has fuelled an illicit market worth billions.

“In contrast, nations embracing harm reduction have achieved remarkable success,” says Ms Loucas.

"The FCTC's unwillingness to evolve in the face of overwhelming evidence amounts to a human rights issue," Loucas continued. "By reducing tobacco harm reduction to an industry construct, the FCTC effectively sentences millions to preventable suffering."

CAPHRA calls on delegates to the upcoming COP11 meeting to adopt risk-proportionate regulations that distinguish safer alternatives from deadly combustible products, subject FCTC policies to United Nations human rights oversight, and acknowledge the successes of countries who have embraced tobacco harm reduction in their public health policies that confirms the scientific consensus on safer nicotine products as critical harm reduction tools.

"The right to health includes access to information and harm reduction strategies," concluded Loucas. "Consumer advocates are essential partners in reducing the devastating toll of smoking-related diseases across the Asia Pacific region and beyond."

