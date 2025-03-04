‘Dangerous Nuclear Rhetoric And Threats’ Trigger Stark Wake-Up Call: UN Chief

3 March 2025

“Critical disarmament instruments are being eroded,” said Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, who spoke on behalf of the UN chief at the opening of the third meeting of States parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which takes place at UN Headquarters in New York from 3 to 7 March.

She remained concerned that the current unpredictable situations may exacerbate the public’s fear and would increase belief in the “false narrative” that nuclear weapons are “the ultimate provider of security”.

Cause for hope

However, there are reasons for hope in the face of this challenging outlook, the UN disarmament chief said.

For one, there is growing global recognition of the devastating impact of those weapons, she said, pointing to the landmark Pact of the Future’s focus on a nuclear-weapon-free world and the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese non-governmental organization Nihon Hidankyo, which aims to achieve total elimination.

More hope comes from the nuclear weapon ban treaty’s growing membership, a continuation of broad engagement with civil society and its newly established scientific network whose experts are providing evidence-based information, Ms. Nakamitsu said.

To date, 73 States have ratified or acceded to the treaty and 94 have signed it.

Step towards nuclear-weapon-free world

This week, governments, international organizations and civil society are gathering at the third Meeting of States, with an agenda centred on preparing for the treaty’s first review conference and the next phase of the convention’s existence.

Panel discussions and debates will focus on thematic issues, including risks for humanity of nuclear conflict and its devastating humanitarian consequences, security concerns, victim assistance and environmental remediation.

Delegates are also expected to adopt a political declaration before the meeting concludes on Friday.

What’s in the treaty?

The legally binding Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first multilateral nuclear disarmament convention to be negotiated in more than two decades when it was adopted on 7 July 2017 and entered into force on 22 January 2021.

At the time, the UN chief called it “an important step towards the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons and a strong demonstration of support for multilateral approaches to nuclear disarmament”.

The treaty contains a comprehensive set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon-related activities. This includes undertakings not to develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

It also prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory as well as the provision of assistance to any State in the conduct of prohibited activities and requires States parties to assist individuals under their jurisdiction affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons as well as to take environmental remediation measures in areas under their jurisdiction or control that have been contaminated due to the testing or use of nuclear weapons.

Read the full Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons here.

