Stop Expiry Date Tampering

Photo/Supplied

Expiry date tampering continues to be a widespread issue in the marketplace, an illegal act that can affect consumers' health. During a recent routine market surveillance, the Consumer Council of Fiji uncovered yet another alarming case where a supermarket had deliberately altered the expiry date on a product. This deceptive practice misleads consumers and undermines their right to safe and reliable products.

In the latest case, a major supermarket chain, which has branches in most towns and cities in Fiji, was found tampering with expiry dates on a dairy product, which is known to spoil very quickly. The original expiry date on the product label, which was clearly marked as November 2024, was deliberately blocked out using a permanent marker. A new, fraudulent expiry date of 2025 was then printed on the container, misleading unsuspecting consumers.

The Council strongly condemns this supermarket for its blatant disregard for consumer rights and public safety. Such actions are not only unethical but also a serious violation of trust. As a result, the matter has been officially referred to the Health Department under the respective Municipal Council for further investigation and enforcement actions.

The Council also reminds food retailers that tampering with expiry dates is a direct violation of the Food Safety Act and Food Safety Regulations. According to the Act, it is strictly prohibited to sell any food where essential information regarding an important aspect of the product has been concealed or presented in a misleading manner. Such violations not only compromise consumer safety but also carry serious legal consequences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Supermarkets have been repeatedly warned about such deceptive practices, yet some continue to engage in them knowingly,” said the Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil. “This is an unacceptable breach of consumer trust, and we will not tolerate such reckless behaviour.”

The Council, in collaboration with municipal councils, will continue to closely monitor supermarkets and hold accountable those who violate consumer rights.

Consumers who come across any suspicious food labelling or expiry date tampering are urged to report such incidents to the Consumer Council of Fiji immediately, via the toll-free National Consumer Helpline 155 or complaints@consumersfiji.org.

© Scoop Media

