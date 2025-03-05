Charting A Path To A Future Powered By Carbon-Free Energy Technologies

In response to escalating energy demands and persistent reliance on fossil fuels, APEC economies addressed the urgent need for a transformative approach to clean electricity generation.

In a policy dialogue held in Gyeongju, Korea, last week, policymakers, researchers and industry experts explored how a diversified mix of carbon-free energy technologies could mitigate environmental risks and bolster regional energy resilience.

Carbon-free energy (CFE) technologies refer to a suite of technologies that generate electricity with zero or minimal carbon emissions. These include nuclear power, hydrogen and ammonia fuels, carbon capture and storage, and advanced energy storage systems. For Korea and other APEC economies, CFE is critical not only for reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also for ensuring a stable and dispatchable power supply amid growing electricity demand.

"APEC’s collective energy challenges call for a unified and forward-looking strategy. By embracing a diverse range of carbon-free energy technologies, we can reduce carbon dioxide emissions and secure a reliable, resilient power supply that supports sustainable economic growth,” said Weiguo Shan, lead shepherd of the APEC Energy Working Group.

“This dialogue underscores our commitment to developing pragmatic, data-driven policies that benefit all member economies and set a clear path for a cleaner, more secure energy future."

Data presented by Dr Kazutomo Irie of the Asia Pacific Energy Research Centre highlighted both progress and persistent challenges in reducing carbon dioxide emission in the region. Between 2010 and 2022, APEC economies increased the share of modern renewables in final energy consumption by 75.6 percent and in power generation by 63.4 percent. Despite these gains, carbon dioxide emissions from power generation continued to rise, as carbon-emitting sources produced nearly twice as much electricity in 2022 compared to carbon-free sources, underscoring the need for a broader mix of low-carbon, dispatchable technologies.

“While there are multiple pathways to contribute to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing clean electricity within the energy sector remains a central priority,” said Eekno Jo, Director General for Energy Policy of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy in his opening remarks at the dialogue. “To accelerate these energy transitions, we need to continue our endeavour to deploy and scale up carbon-free energy technologies,”

During the dialogue, participants examined the technical and economic challenges of integrating CFE technologies. Discussions centered on the lower capacity factors of wind and solar power relative to dispatchable generators and the implications for grid reliability. Experts debated financing mechanisms and policy measures necessary to scale up these technologies, stressing that a balanced energy mix is essential to meet peak demand and ensure stable supply.

“Expanding clean electricity is essential to ensure stable and reliable power supply and to achieve carbon neutrality targets,” added Dr Sunghee Shim, Vice President of the Korea Energy Economics Institute.

“In order to achieve this, we must go beyond simply increasing renewable energy sources by incorporating various carbon-free energy technologies. We can enhance flexibility and stability in the power supply while playing a complementary role in the overall energy mix.”

The policy dialogue marked a significant milestone in APEC’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security. By integrating robust data analysis with targeted policy discussions, the workshop provided a clear roadmap for expanding clean, dispatchable electricity—a vital step for achieving carbon neutrality and long-term energy resilience in the region.

