Statement On Chavez’s 12th Death Anniversary

Today is 5th March, 2025 the world is observing the 12th Anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. It also serves as a day for reflection and introspection about the life of Hugo Chavez, his vision, his mission, his struggles, his dreams and his great works that set the pace for emancipation of humanity.

Twelve years ago today, the world lost a gem that is an inspiration to all humanity. Hugo Chavez’s passionate fight for peace, social equity, justice and dignity, and his commitment to changing the lives of the poorest of the poor have been written in gold for historians to write home about.

Hugo Chavez meant a lot to many and means so much, even when he is physically no more with us. As a statesman, the Venezuelan revolutionary icon enunciated the 21st socialist revolutionary that culminated in the establishment of the Bolivarian Socialist Revolution of the Republic of Venezuela. The Bolivarian Revolution is a living testimony of the political insight and sagacity of Hugo Chavez, a leader who adhered to the ideals of democracy, human rights and rule of law, justice, freedom and homeland dignity.

Hugo Chavez was and still a mirror that, volunteers of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) always looked at, to gauge our commitment to the ideals, vision and goals set out by this Foundation. This Organisation, i.e. the HCIF-PFS was established in 2007 in Bamako, Mali as a show of love and honour for the Venezuelan leader and to preserve his legacy, which he bequeathed to Venezuela, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the rest of the world.

During his tenure as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez sincerely and assiduously provided selfless leadership to his country men and women, and humanity. The Venezuelan leader’s sincerity and commitment to changing the lives of the poorest of the poor, and above all his commitment to homeland dignity have no doubt touched and changed the lives of millions of Venezuelans and people in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the world. The Venezuelan people and the world will always remember Hugo Chavez as a man of peace and flamboyant champion of democracy, human rights, rule of law, justice, freedom and homeland dignity.

Hugo Chavez loved for his country and country men and women did not go unnoticed. Say for instance, when Hugo Chavez was forcefully removed from power briefly in April 2002, immediately following his returned to the presidency, he extended an olive branch to those who perpetrated the 48 hours coup by forgiving and accepting them once again, as compatriots. His humanitarian solidarity was felt across every corner of Venezuela and around the world.

His handling of the post April 2002 coup environment helped in no small way to save Venezuela’s democracy and freedom, which he (Hugo Chavez) represented. Where opposition forces and their foreign masters attempted to destabilise, Hugo Chavez will inte5vened to save Venezuela from sliding into abysmal collapse.

Despite the many subversive attempts to destabilize the Government of constitutional President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela is moving forward in terms of the ongoing developments in that country’s political, economic, social and environmental sectors. This is why during this time of annual commemoration, we always call upon all Venezuelans whether living in the country or outside, to join forces with their Government in Caracas to catapult Venezuela amongst the developed nations of the world.

Commandant-Hugo Chavez was born on July 28th 1954 in the rural town of Sabaneta in the Western plains (Barinas State) of Venezuela. The second of 7 sons of two school teachers (Hugo de Los Reyes Chavez and Elena Friars de Chavez), Hugo Chavez is known for his concerns for various deserving causes.

He was twice divorced and a Father of four wonderful children-Rosa Virginia, Maria Gabriela, Hugo Rafael and Rosines. He was a Roman Catholic Christian, and like what the great socialist Jesus Christ did on earth, Commander Hugo Chavez had a long and cherished history of personal sacrifice for the poor, the down-trodden, the needy, the orphans, the neglected, marginalised and vulnerable.

To many Africans on the continent and the Diasporas, Commander Chavez was popularly known as the Osagyfo (after the great Osagyfo Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana) of Latin America for what he stood for….: He was referred to, also, as "the bridge builder between the poor and the rich, the farmer and the office worker; the symbol of hope for the needy; the renovator and innovator of ideas based on socialism of the 21st century; the freedom fighter and, above all, the worth emulating."

On this day, we want to reaffirm our unflinching solidarity with the betterment of the people of Venezuela. The best way to pay tribute to Hugo Chavez is to carry out his legacy in letter and spirit, and ensure that his message of hope is never deleted in the golden books.

No words suffice to console us for the death of Commandant Hugo Chavez.

Chavez Never Dies!

Chavez Lives!!

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director (IED) and President of the Governing Council of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)

